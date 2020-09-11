Kasenengwa MP reflects on his two-year tenure

KASENENGWA PF member of parliament Sensio Banda says he has drilled over 115 boreholes in partnership with various stakeholders from the time he was elected two years ago.

Banda also says improved road network is cardinal as it stimulates agricultural related activities.

Reflecting on his two years in office, Banda who was elected on September 6, 2018 after the demise of his predecessor Victoria Kalima paid tribute to various stakeholders working in the constituency.

He said the constituency had about 25 boreholes when he took over in 2018.

“From only about 25 boreholes when I took over office in 2018, a total number of 115 boreholes have been sunk and equipped under the 2018 and the 2019 CDF (Constituency Development Fund) allocations with other boreholes done by development partners including the Chipata Muslim Association (CMA) and USAID-funded Mawa Project,” Banda said.

He said being a new district, improved road network could not be emphasized as it relates to stimulating agricultural related economic activities.

“A number of major roads are being constructed, rehabilitated and others have been constructed to completion through funds from the government, the Local Government Equalization Fund and the Constituency Development Fund,” Banda said. “Major roads that have received a facelift and completed and those which are work in progress are as follows; Chiwoko-Chongo D183 Road, 2. The Msekera-Nyamayao Road (in Makungwa ward), 3. Langa Pwata Road (Mboza ward), 4. Mducha-Chamubobo Road (Ngongwe ward), 5. Mtenguleni-Chongo via Madzimawe road.”

He said the roads that were currently under construction includes Msoro D126 road, Kampheta, Chiparamba sub-centre via chief Mishoro Palace to Undi turn-off in Chiparamba ward, Chimfombo via Ngongwe Trading Centre/Chinunda to Msoro road (Ngongwe ward), Giveway Chiparamba Sub-centre road in Mkowe ward.

Banda said more was being done as the constituency awaits construction works to commence on the Chingazi, Arozio Farms via Kamboma to Chongo road in Chingazi ward, and Vuze-Samuel Road in Kwenje ward.

He said a number of communication towers and network boosters have been constructed across Kasenengwa with a few more to be done in areas still affected by inadequate access to network coverage.

Banda said 54 projects under the 2018 CDF allocation have been completed in the constituency.

He named some of the concluded projects as classroom blocks, health facilities, market shelters, public VIP toilets in markets such as Giveway market, completion and construction of staff houses in agricultural camps, health posts, such as Kanzutu Health Post in Makungwa ward.

Banda listed other completed projects as Mkowe Health Post in Mkowe ward and Shamombo Agriculture Camp house in Chingazi ward.

He also said over 80 women clubs have been funded under the 2018 CDF allocation and using the MP’s Personal Empowerment Programme to ensure they get involved in economic activities across Kasenengwa.

“The projects range from poultry, piggery and goat rearing activities. More than 50 youths have been empowered with various initiatives including bicycles for economic emancipation. More importantly, 45 women and youth cooperatives shall be empowered with small livestock,” said Banda.