Local contractors accuse NRFA of wanting to divert COVID funds to pay foreign firms

SOME local suppliers and contractors have accused the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) of wanting to divert funds from the COVID-19 bond to pay foreign road contractors.

But NRFA chief executive officer Wallace Mumba has denied that assertion, saying a stimulus package is meant for locals.

In July this year, infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale announced that the government was going to borrow K8 billion to create a COVID-19 bond to help stimulate the economy, including infrastructure projects.

Mwale clarified then that the money should not be understood as being raised from COVID-19 donations.

According to Cabinet sources, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) is expected to release K500 million to the NRFA to pay local road contractors.

However, the sources fear attempts by the NRFA to include foreign contractors from the K500 million would defeat the government’s attempts to stimulate the economy through unlocking liquidity to the local contractors.

“Finance minister [Dr Bwalya] Ng’andu and information minister (Dora Siliya) have made it clear the money NRFA will receive is for local contractors and sub-contractors but there are ministers who want part of the money given to the Chinese contractors,” a well-placed source said, anonymously. “Even the President made it very clear that local contractors need to be paid. It’s like there is infighting within Cabinet on how these funds should be distributed.”

The sources added that the government is likely to disburse K500 million for local suppliers and contractors this Friday.

“But again there are manoeuvres to rig the whole system to ensure part of the money goes to Chinese and other foreign contractors. This money is meant for local contractors who have endured so much anguish,” sources explained. “And besides, this money is being borrowed from local sources – so why should it be externalised?”

When reached for comment on whether there is a ‘fight’ among ministers over the COVID-19 bond for local suppliers and contractors and sub-contractors, chief government spokesperson Siliya directed all queries to the ministers of finance and of infrastructure.

NRFA’s Mumba, on the other hand, said: “no! That is not true, because that is a stimulus package.”

“The purpose of the stimulus package is to stimulate local businesses. So the main focus of that stimulus package is to make sure that we stimulate the local businesses. So, that information is not true,” explained Mumba. “There are no plans to divert the money to pay foreign contractors. We are targeting mainly local contractors.”