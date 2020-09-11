Mbewe yet to unveil final squad for Croatia Tourney

WITH the under 15 Chipolopolo boys shaping up ahead of the eight-nation ‘Vlatko Markovic’ Croatia Invitational, head coach Chisi Mbewe said he will assemble the final 21-man squad end of this week.

Mbewe disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday after his boys walloped the Kafue select side with a 5-0 score line in the first match at Nkoloma Stadium before another 2-nil win at the same venue.

“Almost, maybe 65 per cent ready to competition. Then in terms of having a final team, we had some injuries from the first 25 players that we picked, so we had to recall certain players to come and fit in a few spaces for those other players who have been released; who got injured like Patrick Kangwa from Kasama,” he said. “Maybe the final list of the players that will be traveling (will be announced) probably at the end of this week.”

Mbewe said despite having some injuries in his team, it had shown a lot of competition.

“So far so good. The boys are coming up well. The previous game that we played against City we had another game today against the under 15 from Kafue, and I think the boys are coming up well into training,” said Mbewe. “The coordination is coming up now and the boys are now getting to know each other. There is a lot of competition from the boys. There is so much focus and I feel now we are heading into the right direction.”

Zambia has been placed in Group B together with North Macedonia, Bosnia& Herzegovina and Romania.

Group A has hosts Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Qatar.

The Croatia invitation is part of the memorandum of understanding signed between FAZ and the Croatia Football Association.