MICHO IN PAY BONANZA

GOVERNMENT on Wednesday paid national football team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic his seven months’ salary arrears.

According to sources at the Ministry of Sports, the government paid its share of the US $25,000 that the Serb signed for as national team head coach.

According to an agreement between the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and government, the latter is supposed to contribute $10,000 monthly towards Micho’s salary.

Micho, who was unveiled in February this year by FAZ, stayed for seven months before the government could sign his contract, citing various reasons.

This saw Micho only receiving the $15,000 commitment from FAZ for seven months, not until Wednesday this week.

“Our accounts here (at the Ministry of Finance) had all the paperwork done and I can confirm that Micho’s seven months’ salary hit his accounts. With the dollar going up he got close to K1.4 million; that’s the story,” said the source. “Whether FAZ is fulfilling the other part…but sure they are because they have been doing so the other months.”

Micho was hired in February 2020 and took charge of his first assignment on March 12 in Chipolopolo’s 1-0 friendly win over Malawi at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

But the momentum has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced all domestic and international competitive games to be postponed.