Poverty is the greatest threat to democracy – Moyo

DEMOCRACY becomes a mockery as long as poverty is not tackled because those who win don’t have the ability to lead, Joseph Moyo has said.

In an interview, The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder said even in intraparty democracy, the rich buy their way to being adopted.

“Poverty is the greatest threat to democracy. As long as poverty is not tackled or reduced, democracy becomes a mockery as those elected are not those with the best programmes or ideologies to benefit communities,” Moyo said.

He said poverty leads to the poor being influenced by party regalia, mealie-meal, beans, or a bag of rice.

Moyo appealed to the international community to prioritise poverty elimination in Africa if democracy is to grow.

“People are influenced to vote by temporal gifts given by the rich and not the ideologies or programmes. Poor people’s votes are based on temporal gratification. As long as poverty persists, it will render democracy futile. But if people are removed from poverty and empowered economically they will vote based on who has the best ideology that can better their lives and that of posterity,” said Moyo. “Even in intraparty democracy the rich often buy their way up to adoption levels, so we end up having people elected not because they have the ability to serve but because of being rich. They get elected over the poor who may have best ideologies.”