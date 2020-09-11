Star Times acquires rights for Top Rank events

STAR Times has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for Bob Arum’s Top Rank events in 2020.

According to a statement, this will see the digital television operator air live boxing events, including many world title bouts, on the roster.

“The media rights will run across all platforms including pay television and online mobile application enabling subscribers to access Top Rank‘s boxing events,” stated public relations manager Joy Chula. “The boxing events will also be aired on TopStar’s sports channels.”

According to the statement, Rank Inc. stands as one of the world’s premiere boxing promotions and is working with global distribution agency FIGHT GLOBE on the company’s international media rights distribution plan in Africa and Asia.

It stated that for nearly half a century, Top Rank has produced some of its most exciting bouts and that its current stable of champions represents the best the sport has to offer: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Oscar Valdez, Gilberto Ramirez, Jose Ramirez and Tyson Fury.

“StarTimes is delighted to air Top Rank events across Africa. The ‘noble art’ is very popular on the continent and Top Rank is among the most prestigious boxing promotional companies, with an impressive record of world class fights,” said Kristen Miao, StarTimes sport director. “This partnership illustrates our commitment to give subscribers access to premium and rich content.”