Teulings extends contract with OYDC

BELGIUM based veteran sports administrator Coen Teulings who has been funding the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge at OYDC for the past 10 years has added another year to the programme.

The Teulings Youth Sports Challenge sponsorship was scheduled to end this year but due to COVID-19 Teulings has opted to add another year to a five sports codes programme that has seen more than 1,000 athletes benefiting from it.

Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) Zambia chief executive officer Fredrick Chitangala told the Mast Sport that there was a possibility of extending the contract to other year.

“Teulings is still around. You know, the current Teulings cycle was funded for two years, which was last year and this year. But I can confirm that the Teulings will continue even next year. It is going to be funded again next year because of what we have gone through this year, because of COVID-19,” he said. “So, we will have one more year and can be extended if we perform better and we can get more sponsorship going forward. Our strategic plan is very clear that we have made available of the facilities to local and international athletes and run sports programme to our communities that may not have access to other fee paying sports facilities.”

But Chitangala did not reveal whether the fund would remain at US $200,000 or it would be increased.

“That detail we don’t know yet, and looking at the dollar, we are hopping it can stabilise. But if it continues at 19 and 20 it means we would have lost half of the money we could have received,” Chitangala said. “There is no sport in the world that can survive without spornsorship, even if I can run business I need sponsorship. So, the corperate world have to leverage this because it is one of the best opportunities to promote and push their brands and push the market. This has been my appeal every time.”

Meanwhile, beach volleyball coordinator at the centre, Isaac Tembo said the seven months without Teulings has made players become rusty.

“What you are seeing is the resumption of the beach volleyball that had stopped seven months ago due to COVID-19, and this has affected players as they were just in the community,” said Tembo. “Despite giving them some programmes we have seen that the players have come back rusty, but we believe as we have been told that we will be playing the Teulings every week, we will have the players back in form. We hope to get the best out of them at the end of this league.”