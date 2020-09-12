Brutality is coming from govt we’re working with, laments Sinda headman

HEADMAN Siliya, Justine Banda, says brutality against traditional leaders is coming from the government they serve.

In a press statement, Banda said traditional leaders work with the government of the day but wondered how the government can start assaulting its partners in development.

Banda was adding his sentiments to the assault occasioned on headman Kapandula, Elias Tembo, by some PF cadres.

“We are entitled to welcome anyone in our areas whether it’s a mad person, opposition, ruling ones; everyone is welcome to us because we are there for everyone. As traditional leaders, we are working with the government of the day but unfortunately brutality is coming from the government we are working with. What we want, with our subjects, is development because there are a lot of things that bother us in terms of development,” he said.

Banda noted that mostly, violent cadres were from the government as they were usually clad in clothes that belong to the party in power.

“Since the violent cadres are of the ruling party then we can simply say they get authority from government to harass people since they are seen in the ruling party regalia. And if this brutal behaviour by cadres continues till next year then elections won’t be peaceful because these cadres don’t respect or mind human life,” he said.

Banda called on President Edgar Lungu, who is also PF leader, to sit down with his cadres and the members of parliament to stop violence in communities.

“We request the President to sit cadres and MPs down so that cadres stop entering villages with the aim to disturb peace of the people who are under the village headmen and no one should do a meeting without our knowledge,” he urged.

Banda stressed that the conduct of cadres exhibit poor leadership, which needs to be addressed.

“The route taken by cadres is a bad one and this kind of bad leadership exhibited through cadres is not helping our communities,” said Banda.

Meanwhile, Mwangaila ward PF secretary Absalom Daka said the issue relating to headman Kapandula should not be brought out of proportion.

He said the village headman was not beaten but merely pushed by a cadre after he threw punches at him.

Daka, who was among the cadres that sealed Kapandula village to block an aspirant from holding a scheduled meeting, said Tembo provoked Nelson Banda.

He said the issue of headman Kapandula was a case of drunk people because both were sozzled.

“To say the truth, headman Kapandula was not beaten but he was just pushed by the boy after he confronted him saying they disturbed the meeting of Mwaiwanu but since he was drunk, that’s how he fell down. In fact, this issue niyakumoba yamene siyifunika utengela serious chifukwa onse anamwako mob,” he said.

Daka conceded it was not right for a young one to push an elderly person but also urged elders not to provoke young ones.

He said Tembo might have been sent to cause havoc with intention to dent the image of the PF in Kapoche Constituency.

Leader of the cadres, Salamba Zulu, last week confirmed the cadre slapped and kicked the headman.