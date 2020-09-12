DMMU distributes relief materials to Mwansabombwe flood victims

THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has distributed relief food and building materials to the 200 families whose houses were collapsed due to heavy rains last season.

This follows a complaint from headman Mumbolo to DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, who is in the area to inspect progress made on flood victims.

Kabwe took the Mwansabobwe district administration to task for not distributing relief food to the affected families.

He wondered why people have not received food since April while the Office of the Vice-President has been sending relief food every month.

Kabwe complained that it was such attitude that was making people think the PF government did not care for them.

He said President Edgar Lungu had shown commitment towards flood victims, a gesture that must be supported by all well-meaning officers.

Kabwe, later distributed relief food and building materials to the affected households, with each family receiving 12 roofing sheets and 10 pockets of cement.

“Government will deal with any officer who will be found frustrating government programmes by not giving the relief support to intended beneficiaries,” said Kabwe.

Meanwhile, headman Mumbolo thanked the government for responding to the needs of his people.

He urged people to support President Lungu in all the activities aimed at taking development to all corners of the country.

Bupe Kalembwe, a beneficiary, said the roofing sheets and cement would go a long way in helping the people build back better houses.

He said he never had it in mind that government would come in at a critical time to help its people.

Kalembwe said despite the many pressing challenges the country was going through, President Lungu has thought of the people of Mwansabombwe and Mumbolo chiefdom in particular.

He urged Mumbolo residents to show gratitude to President Lungu for the good work he had continued to do for the country.

Residents in Mwansabombwe will be voting for a parliamentary candidate next week on Thursday.