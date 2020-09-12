ECZ is up to no good

It really doesn’t make sense for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to totally abandon the old voters roll and start a new one.
Given the serious budgetary constraints, it would be more prudent to simply clean up and update the current register. This would be much cheaper and less time consuming than starting afresh.
But when people fail to recognise and do the obvious, many questions arise seeking honest answers. So far the Electoral Commission of Zambia has failed to provide reasonable explanations and justify its decision to abandon the register and start a new one. The only discernible thing coming out of them is crass arrogance. Why? When people fail to explain the obvious and insolence there’s usually some mischief they are in.
We agree with Peter Sinkamba’s observation that the Electoral Commission of Zambia lacks capacity to prepare fresh voters’ register for 2021 elections.
Sinkamba says the Electoral Commission of Zambia has publicly admitted that it lacks funds to run such an exercise.
He says the Electoral Commission of Zambia
has reduced the voter registration period from five months to one month but expects to capture the same number of nine million voters in this period.
This is certainly unrealistic and needs to be explained.
They are certainly up to no good. There’s something fishy!
