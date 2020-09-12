‘ECZ not driving prisoners’ voting agenda alone’

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says it is not single-handedly driving the agenda of prisoners voting in next year’s general elections.

Commission’s director of electoral operations Royd Katongo spoke at a media briefing where ECZ chief elections officer Patrick Nshindano gave an update on the voter registration and the electoral process at the Commission’s offices in Lusaka on Thursday.

Katongo reiterated that there was a court ruling in 2017, arising from a matter that was petitioned by Prison Care and Counselling Association (PRISCCA).

He said the ruling was that in line with the Constitution, prisoners just like any other citizen had a right to vote.

Katongo noted that in actualising that court ruling, the ECZ constituted a technical team that represents the interests of many stakeholders.

“The composition of the technical team is as follows; we have the Zambia Law Development Commission, the Ministry of Justice, the Human Rights Commission, the Department for National Registration, Passport and Citizenship, the Zambia Correctional Service, the Zambia Police and from the civil society we have the NGOCC, CCMG (Christian Churches Monitoring Group), PRISCCA themselves and indeed, the Electoral Commission of Zambia,” he explained. “The technical team has been sitting and as I speak now, the technical team is finalising modalities as well as drafting the necessary bills for presentation to relevant authorities.”

Katongo indicated that the technical team had undertaken visits to correctional centres to ascertain the feasibility of having voter registration, as well as voting in 2021 by inmates.

“The team also did comparative studies…We could not visit the countries but we did virtual meetings with South Africa, Namibia and Kenya, where we shared notes. These countries have been implementing prisoners voting,” Katongo said. “With all these undertakings, the team is now consolidating the findings and localising what we feel can be implemented in Zambia.”

He added that the nation would be updated in the next couple of weeks and that stakeholders would be engaged on the recommendations from the technical team.

“I should state that there is a technical team; it’s not the Commission driving the agenda alone. We have all other stakeholders, taking into the consideration the interests that we bring on board,” noted Katongo. “So, that’s the update on prisoners voting. As a Commission, we are working 24/7 to ensure that in 2021 our colleagues can participate in voting.”