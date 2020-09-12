PSZ warning of ‘toxic’ Honey Bee products is sabotage – YALI

THE Young African Leaders Initiative says it is sabotage for the ‘suspended’ president of the Pharmaceutical Association of Zambia to purport that the Ministry of Health is dispensing substandard and falsified medical products.

In a statement on Thursday, YALI legal and governance advisor Isaac Ntewewe said the story of alleged supply of toxic drugs by the government was of grave concern.

On Wednesday, PSZ president Jerome Kanyika said: “the Pharmaceutical Association of Zambia is concerned with the numerous negative reports of the quality of medicines supplied to the Zambian government by Honey Bee Zambia of Lusaka…”

But Mwanza believes such “careless remarks” are also aimed at creating doubts among cooperating partners who were supporting public health service delivery in Zambia.

“The statements are not only alarming but an act of sabotage calculated to send panic into the Zambian public, who are consumers of medical products,” Mwanza stated. “We want to advise the responsible media against the temptation of being accomplices in sending panic among members of the public and patients, especially that even Mr Kanyika himself was able to acknowledge that no quality tests have been done to confirm that the drugs are sub-standard, falsified and toxic at all.”

Mwanza stated that YALI was however not surprised with: “a sustained negative campaign against President Edgar Lungu’s administration, especially one targeted at the Ministry of Health” during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

“It is irresponsible to try and portray that President Lungu is leading a government that wants to poison its own citizens with expired drugs,” he stated. “This sabotage is a continued narrative to discredit the award of a tender to Honey Bee Zambia which has been going on as if lawfully registered entities without limited liability cannot be awarded government contracts tender.”

According to Mwanza, YALI found nothing legally wrong with the award of a tender to Honey Bee, a registered entity.

“But we earnestly call on the Ministry of Health to become proactive in giving the Zambian public who are consumers of medical products, on the safety of these products but also conduct the tests whose results must be made public,” stated Mwanza.