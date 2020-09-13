UPND Sinda official advises NMC against interfering in intraparty elections

UPND Sinda Constituency chairperson Vincent Mwale says lack of strong and committed leaders has been affecting the progress of the party in the province.

In a press statement, Mwale appealed to party officials at the national secretariat never to interfere with intraparty elections but allow the party to choose leaders that would take the party forward in Eastern Province.

“We appeal to our top leaders to allow and let the province choose the leaders of their choice who can take the party forward without top officials interfering with the intraparty elections because it’s possible the people they want to be in leadership are not the people who are at the heart of the members to take the party forward as we go towards a tough game of 2021 elections,” he stated.

He revealed that there were some UPND officials who want finished leaders to continue holding seats they have been holding for more than 10 years.

He complained that the party in Eastern Province had not been doing well for some years just because of weak leadership.

“There are people from NMC who want certain people who are not wanted by the majority because they can’t take the party to victory in 2021 hence, those individuals who are trusted by members should be given a chance to contest and lead the party to victory next year,” he added.

“For more than 10 years, UPND here in Eastern Province has not been doing well. We have been loosing, we have been behind because of poor leadership, weak leadership, uncommitted leaders to the party but this time, we appeal to our leader Hakainde Hichilema to advise NMC members not to interfere with provincial elections but to allow the party in Eastern Province choose leaders of their choice if the UPND party is to win next year,” Mwale said.

Mwale said the majority of Zambians were hopeful that UPND, under Hichilema, would form government next year and that people’s expectation and hope could be achieved only if truthful, hardworking and committed leaders were put in positions that would work tirelessly for the goodness of the party.

He said people want businessman Johabie Mtonga to lead UPND in Eastern Province because he had been so helpful and supportive to the party at all cost.

He revealed that during by-elections, Mtonga had been providing necessary financial support to the party.

“The person whom the people want to take the party forward here is Johabie but some people are throwing mud at him, trying to dent him. All people in Eastern Province want this person to be the chairperson for the party to win next year in Eastern Province,” he claimed.

He also said the PF was praying for Johabie not to succeed because he was a threat to them.

“The person is a threat to PF such that even when they heard that he will stand, they developed diarrhea, knowing that the PF party won’t breath once Mtonga takes the lead and I can assure the NMC that once Mtonga takes the power for Eastern, then just know that PF will be swallowed by UPND because he has huge following even from PF members who have assured to follow him once he is chosen,” Mwale said.

When asked why they want to remove Paul Thore, who is the current chairperson, Mwale said Thore had served and now he needs some rest.

“We don’t hate Mr Thore, we love him so much but he has served for some years now. He needs to rest and those pushing him to continue don’t love him. 2021 elections and campaigns will be tough, which requires energetic people who can run left and right, up and down for the party to win. So we need strong and courageous people in leadership positions,” said Mwale.

Meanwhile, some sources said former Sinda member of Parliament Levy Ngoma was dictating party activities and programmes in the district, which had not gone well with the members./SM