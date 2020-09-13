Wanchinga directs schools to allow part payments of fees

FOLLOWING President Edgar Lungu’s reopening of schools last Friday, minister of general education Dennis Wanchinga has directed all administrators to allow payment of school fees in installments and in kind.

Addressing journalists at his office in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Wanchinga further urged learning institutions to engage parents and learners to make payment plans.

“You will recall that yesterday (Friday), 11 September 2020, during the official opening of the Fifth Session of [the 12th] National Assembly, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, announced the reopening of all learning institutions between the 14 and 28 September 2020,” he said. “The dates for reopening these institutions shall be as follows; examination classes under general education. All examination classes for primary and secondary schools and third year students in colleges of education will reopen on Monday 14 September 2020 as scheduled. Non- examination classes under general education. In order to give ample time for parents to prepare children in non- examination classes for primary and secondary schools as well as colleges of education, these will reopen on Monday 21 September 2020.”

He further explained the reason non-examination classes would reopen this month end.

“I also take note that since the announcement for the reopening of universities and colleges was only made yesterday there may be a need for parents and students and learning institutions themselves to be given ample time to prepare. Accordingly, the reopening of universities and TEVET Institutions will take place on the Monday 28 September 2020. Further guidance on the school calendar will be provided in due course,” said Dr Wanchinga.