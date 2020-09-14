‘Everyone is welcome to attend Fred M’membe Literacy classes’

TEACHERS in Kapiri Mposhi district in Central Province have called on members of the public to feel free to participate in the ongoing Fred M’membe Literacy classes.

The Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign is being done countrywide.

Speaking during a three-day training workshop in Kapiri Mposhi, one of the teachers, Henry Mwewa, said the programme is not meant for Socialist Party members only, but everyone.

“Every Zambian is welcome, regardless of their political affiliation. The literacy campaign is meant to benefit the community,” he said.

Mwewa said many people, mostly in rural parts of the country, had no opportunity to go to school, and as such the Socialist Party, through its Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign had given them an opportunity to know how to read and write.

“This is one of the greatest things the party can offer to the people of this country, as we know most of the people in the rural areas have not been to school due to different reasons, and now people countrywide have an opportunity to learn and know how to read and write through the Socialist Party,” he said. “Many have been swindled just because they do things which they don’t understand and don’t know.”

Mwewa called on teachers countrywide, under the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign, to show leadership and allow everyone to participate in the classes, regardless of their political affiliation.

Another teacher, Jaswell Malunga from Lwansulu ward, commended the Socialist Party for offering trainings to the teachers, without paying anything.

Malunga was elated that after the training, teachers received learning and teaching materials.

The teachers promised to do their best in order for the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team to achieve its targeted goals.

“We are very grateful to receive these trainings from the literacy team through the Socialist Party, and we want to assure you that the trainings will not benefit only teachers but it will also benefit the community and the materials given to us will be put to good use,” said Malunga.

Meanwhile, Central Province Socialist Party spokesperson Claudius Musoma urged teachers not to privatise the provided learning and teaching aids, but use them for the intended purpose, in order to benefit the community.

Musoma said the Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign team wanted to ensure that every Zambian became literate.

“Please comrades, let us not personalise these materials. Let us make sure that these materials go to their intended purpose, because if we personalise the materials it will become a waste of time, resources and energy,” Musoma said. “These materials are for the community.”

Musoma further urged Zambians to support the programme as it was meant to benefit those who had no chance to go to school.

“The programme has shown Zambians that the party values education so much. Please, the target should be adults, our mothers and fathers who are willing to know how to read and write,” said Musoma.

At the same function, facilitator Hilton Sibote challenged teachers to take a leading role and dedicate their services to the community.

Sibote extolled the teachers who showed commitment by attending the training.

“Go out there to teach the community. Please, don’t stop anyone who wants to attend the classes; we have trained you because we want the community to be literate itself. Don’t forget to go and mobilise,” said Sibote.

Meanwhile, handing over the teaching and learning aids, Fred M’membe Literacy Campaign national coordinator Sipiwe Nikisi called on members of the community to take a leading role by putting to good use donated materials.

Nikisi said members of the community should support the Campaign, which the Socialist Party had taken to them.

Among the donated items included exercise books, black boards, chalk boards, rims of paper, manila papers, pens, pencils and other school materials.