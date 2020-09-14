Forgiveness not equal to condoning unrepentant behaviour – Fr Banda

OUTGOING Radio Maria programmes director Fr Clement Banda says those who fail to forgive they become prisoners of the persons they hate.

During his farewell mass at St Anne’s Cathedral Parish yesterday, Fr Banda who has been transferred to Sacred Heart Parish in Chadiza said failure to forgive drains energy.

“We need peace but if I refuse to forgive that peace of mind is taken away. If I refuse to forgive then I become a prisoner of the person who has hurt me. Where ever I go, I will be carrying that person in whatever I am doing. I will be thinking about that person because I have refused to forgive that person. So why should I create a prison for myself? Again failure to forgive drains me of all the energy. At the end of the day I become lifeless because of the anger that I harbour, ” he said.

Fr Banda said life was too short for people not to forgive.

“Why should I allow that peace of mind to be taken away for failure to forgive? So it is not healthy at all not to forgive. Jesus Christ is teaching us today to forgive. Why is it good to forgive? It is for our own health. Forgiveness should be limitless, ” he said.

Fr Banda said although it is difficult to forgive, it is possible.

“Let us forgive and once we do that we liberate ourselves. The readings of today are reminding us that we are supposed to forgive but forgiveness is not equal to condoning unrepentant behaviour. So if there is a church member who doesn’t want to repent but is a source of suffering in the community, that member has to be dealt with, ” he said.

Fr Banda said even in the courts of law judges are lenient on the people who are remorseful than those who are not.

Fr Banda has been replaced by Fr Andrew Chenjelani Phiri who was also the director for Radio Maria during its initial stages from 1999 to 2002.