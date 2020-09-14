Lusambo blames load-shedding on previous administrations

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo says load-shedding that has hit the country is something that should have been addressed by other administrations 40 years ago.

Analysing President Edgar Lungu’s speech when he opened the Fifth session of the 12th National Assembly on Friday, Lusambo said energy was an important aspect in the country’s economic growth.

“The other issue is the issue to do with the load-shedding. Many times people complain concerning load-shedding and they are saying Lungu, Lungu, Lungu, it’s not Lungu. Lungu is the President today and he has been just a President for less than ten years. And for me, we have had governments before but Bembas say mpyanango wapyana na mabala (whoever inherits a position inherits everything, including challenges),” he said. “Whatever things that have been done in that office of the president, as long as he is the president today and tomorrow, all the challenges they are on his head. So the thing of load-shedding is something that was supposed to be sorted or addressed 40 years, 30 years ago by other governments.”

Lusambo, however, expressed confidence that the problem would be sorted out through current government programmes.

“… and very soon, we will see 750 mega watts, and that is not a small project and we will see load-shedding coming to an end in our country because we have other forms of energy. We have the solar project in M-phase and it’s about 650 mega watts. And if that is completed, I can assure you that we will have enough energy,” Lusambo said.

“Once we have this kind of energy, we will see development coming in our country because there are a number of some development that have failed to take place because we don’t have enough energy. If energy is in all our districts, we will see investors coming in.”

On President Lungu’s reopening of schools, Lusambo said there was need to have an educated citizenry.

“The other issue is the issues to do with education. The President talked about education and he has been advocating for education, and this is the key to any country. If you want to see development, you need to educate your people. And the President has been advocating for an educated country,” said Lusambo. “We need to have people who are educated, so opening up schools is a plus. And I want to urge parents to make sure that we send our kids back to school. We have done very well in terms of the education sector and I hope that as we are now bringing in other non-examination classes, we need to maintain the same hygiene in terms of following the health guidelines. We need our children out of the streets because it’s a danger to the nation.”