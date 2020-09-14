UPND Sinazongwe youths threaten to ‘manhandle’ candidates who won’t speak for HH

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

UPND youths in Sinazongwe have threatened to manhandle aspiring candidates that wish to stand on their party’s ticket in 2021 if they do not offer themselves to help in mobilisation and speak for Hakainde Hichilema when he is being harassed by the PF regime.

District youth chairman George Bbabi said young people in the area were not happy that aspiring candidates were only interested in becoming members of parliament and council chairmen instead of working to help the party grow.

“We are going to manhandle the aspiring candidates that just want to become MP instead of going in the field to help president Hakainde Hichilema grow the party. They are just busy flocking the constituency wanting to become MPs while their president is being harassed by PF, yet they can’t defend him because they are dead scared like little rabbits,” he said. “We still remember even last time when HH was arrested, no aspiring candidate for Sinazongwe apart from the sitting MP Gift Sialubalo was the only one who was speaking. All of them were dead scared. For them they just want to campaign using social media insulting those in positions causing confusion. Can these aspiring candidates flock to Mwansabombwe and Lukashya where there is work to do for the party to grab those seats than coming to Sinazongwe where we already have an MP? Go to Lukashya and Mwansabombwe to help big Mule to win that election. Don’t come to Sinazongwe using hired vehicles. There is no by-election here. Don’t hire Jeeps and Prados in Lusaka to come and shine in Sinazongwe. Go to Lukashya.”

Bbabi said aspiring candidates must know that they can’t be MPs without Hichilema.

“If HH is fixed, are they going to be MPs?” asked Bbabi.