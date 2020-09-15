Kapeso warns political party cadres to keep to their lanes

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

DEPUTY Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, Bonny Kapeso says police officers should not be intimidated by either ruling or opposition political parties.

Kapeso has directed police officers in the country to be neutral in their execution of duty and deal with anyone breaking the law regardless of their political affiliation.

He said all the political parties should respect the works of the Zambia Police Service because they maintain law and order for the people of Zambia.

Kapeso said police officers were trained professionals who knew how to conduct their duties without interference from external forces.

He said the police service does not report to political party cadres but give allegiance to President Edgar Lungu, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Kapeso said the police should work according ethics of the Zambia Police Service by working in an orderly and professional manner.

He said political cadres should know their lane by not crossing their boundaries.

“The police has done a commendable job in terms of combating violence by conducting foot and motorised patrols in Lukashya Constituency, by providing security for all the candidates standing in this week’s parliamentary by-election,” Kapeso said.

Kapeso said police officers in the country should not fear any political figure.

He said this in Kasama during a special programme on Radio Mano monitored by The Mast Newspaper.