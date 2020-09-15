MMD promises service to Lukashya

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE opposition MMD says the electorate in Lukashya Constituency should vote for a God-fearing person in Thursday’s parliamentary by-election.

MMD leader Nevers Mumba said only a candidate who understood biblical principles of Christianity could serve people diligently.

Mumba said this on Sunday during a Church service at Mary Immaculate Parish in Kasama’s Chisanga area.

The service was attended by Lukashya MMD candidate Christopher Kabwe and some other senior party officials.

Others were PF candidate George Chisanga, local government minister Charles Banda, former MMD national secretary Major Richard Kachingwe, Mfuwe PF member of parliament Mwimba Malama, and his Lubansenshi counterpart George Mwamba.

Others were PF Lukashya deputy campaign manager Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Kaputa PF member of parliament Maxas Ng’onga and other party sympathisers.

He said without God, the candidate for Lukashya could not achieve or deliver anything for the people in the constituency.

Mumba said Lukashya was a huge constituency which needed a candidate with a good and sober character.

He asked people to vote for a credible person who could effectively represent them in the National Assembly.

Mumba urged voters to elect Kabwe, saying he belonged to the party which was God-fearing and brought democracy in the country.

And Mumba praised the unity shown by the MMD and PF during the church service.

“What happened during the church service when the MMD and PF members worshipped and praised the Lord in the same building without having conflicts is a clear sign of oneness because as Zambians we co-exist as brothers and sisters despite belonging to different political parties,” said Mumba.

Meanwhile, Dr Banda said he was happy to be in the church with MMD members, a situation which signified peace among citizens.

Mary Immaculate assistant parish priest, Elvis Chimfwembe encouraged politicians to live in unity.

Fr Chimfwembe advised those vying for the Lukashya seat to deliver according to their campaign promises once elected.