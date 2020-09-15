PF must show that they don’t condone violence – Mwale

MATHEW Mwale says tribalism is a recipe for violence.

He says the government and the PF should come out strongly in condemning violence.

In an interview, Mwale, who served as Chipata Central FDD member of parliament from 2001 to 2006, said tribalism retards development.

“Tribalism is an evil that we need to face head on. You can’t take tribalism as a tool or as a modus operandi for you to get power. Tribalism is a recipe for violence, it is a recipe for civil war and it retards development. When you hear people vote for wako ni wako or whatever language you can use, what are the numbers, if for instance we say ‘Mathew Mwale is standing, so all easterners should vote for Mathew Mwale’ but this fellow will need votes from other regions… If you are saying all easterners should vote for Mathew Mwale, you are simply saying other people should not vote for Mathew Mwale. So you are merely subtracting from the numbers,” he said.

Mwale said winning an election was about numbers.

“Beyond winning an election you are inciting people to hate each other because beyond winning an election this thing will grow into violence, nepotism, because if you get into power on the basis of your tribe then you will have to pay back through giving them jobs,” he said. “We have close to 80 tribes in this country so if each tribe is going to choose its own person, there will be no winner. Over the years, people have intermarried so we are a mixed grill. Now there is no pure easterner anymore, there is no pure southerner anymore, there is no pure Lozi anymore because we have intermarried.”

Mwale said those who accuse their friends of being tribal were tribalists themselves.

“Even when you say ‘that fellow is a tribalist’, it means you are a tribalist yourself because why is it that you go into a crowd and say this one is a tribalist?” he asked.

Mwale said the ruling party should send a strong message that it is against violence.

“If a PF fellow commits violence, let the due process of the law take its course because when that is done then it will give a signal to fellow party members that if they engage in violence they will be on their own. As long as you allow people to be violent and then you allow them to go scot free, they will now believe this is a normal thing,” he said.

Mwale said the onus on stopping violence starts with the governing party.

“In so saying, I am not being political, that’s just the reality. It is the leader that sets the path and now it is the PF that is in power. So it is the PF that must show that they don’t condone violence. They should not interfere with the police or any other security agencies, let them do their work professionally,” he said.

Mwale said leaders must show that they were working together in curbing violence.

“Let leaders show and demonstrate that they are non-violent or are against it not just speeches. Let us look at our democracy; opposition and ruling parties they work together way beyond an election because after an election the interest should be the country. Forget about the campaigns until the other election comes, let’s work for the good of the country all of us together until the next election,” said Mwale.