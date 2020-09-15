Zambia needs more than regime change – Musukuma

CHAWAMA Constituency Socialist Party 2021 parliamentary aspirant Ntazana Musukuma has described President Edgar Lungu’s speech to Parliament as ordinary and his overall presidency as ceremonial.

President Lungu ceremonially opened the fifth session of the twelfth National Assembly last Friday.

“There is nothing special about Lungu’s speech. He’s a ceremonial President! His ceremonial role is to close and open things but he can’t stop the depreciating kwacha,” Musukuma said.

According to Musukuma, anyone, including an ordinary person from John Howard compound in Lusaka like him, could do what President Lungu did because: “it is ordinary.”

“Let him address the failing economy! That’s what we expect him to do. Let him do much more. Otherwise, we too can read a speech in Parliament, close schools and open bars – nothing special about that,” he said.

Musukuma, a former University of Zambia (UNZA) and National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA) lecturer of public administration, indicated that another opportunity for President Lungu to provide clear direction on how his administration intended to deal with the ailing economy went begging.

“We expected him to focus on addressing the social economic challenges the country is facing now and be precise on pointing out economic solutions,” he said. “Inflation, high cost of living and other socio-economic burdens are becoming unbearable in Zambia every day, yet we have a ruler that provides zero-solutions to the current problems.”

Musukuma called for a revolution in 2021.

He said it was clear that President Lungu and his PF had run out of ideas on how to redeem “troubled” Zambia from the chains of poverty, hunger, unemployment and hopelessness.

“What Zambia needs is more than regime change. Zambia needs a revolution. We have capable and visionary leaders like Dr Fred M’membe and the true pro-poor Socialist Party who can stir this nation to socio-economic prosperity,” said Musukuma. “Why then should we the suffering Zambian masses keep the failed Lungu beyond 2021?”