Zambia’s ICT sector is bright – Zamtel

ZAMTEL says it is confident that the Zambian ICT sector will continue to register positive growth owing to increased levels of investment.

Zamtel corporate communications manager Changwe Kabwe stated that the outlook for the ICT sector in Zambia was bright as more industry players were earmarked to continue investing in the sector.

Kabwe said for its part, Zamtel was continuing with its network roll out with the construction of 1,009 new communication towers across the country.

He was commenting on the recently released ZICTA 2020 Mid-Year Market Report which has highlighted the ICT sector’s performance, growth prospects and constraints to growth.

Kabwe observed that growing appetite for broadband services among corporates and retail clients would continue to spur growth in data consumption in the short to medium term.

He said with increased footprint, Zamtel was now set to be the largest mobile network operator offering network reliability across the country.

“What the Mid-Year 2020 Market Report shows is that the positive trajectory for the sector is going to continue. We will continue to see increased investment which brings about a more stable network which can only be good news for the consumer,” Kabwe said. “For us at Zamtel, we have made significant strides in upgrading our network. As we speak, we have well over 700 new sites fully operational and servicing our customers mostly in hard to reach areas and we are set to continue to roll out more sites in different parts if the country.”

Kabwe said the 2020 Mid-Year Market Report shows that the total number of telecommunication towers in Zambia increased from 2,462 reported at the end of the first half of 2019 to 3,245 at the end of the first half of 2020 which speaks to the investments that Zamtel and other players have made in the sector.

“The report shows that the total number of telecommunication sites that were operational in the country increased from 8,227 reported at the end of June 2019 to 10,338 reported at the end of June 2020, representing an increase of 25.7 per cent. We can see that these figures speak to the investments that we have made as Zamtel in network roll out and upgrades,” said Kabwe.