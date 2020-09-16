Leaders must be held accountable – Pilato

LEADERS must be held accountable by the people they lead, says Pilato.

And Pilato says police officers are operating under terrible conditions.

In an interview, Pilato (real name Chama Fumba) said his arrest and that of Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti and her programmes officer Bornwell Mwewa in Livingstone last December had ignited their resolve to increase activities in engaging Zambians on important public issues especially the prudent utilisation of public resources.

“Even after our arrest we continued to engage the public in Livingstone, Copperbelt, Muchinga, Eastern Province on the subject of public resource management in Zambia and the demand for accountability,” he said. “We did not start this project because it was comfortable, so we couldn’t be stopped when it looked and felt uncomfortable. We do strongly believe that leaders must be held accountable by the people they lead.”

He added the ACA team would increase its activism as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections.

“As we head into an election year, it is even more important that we mobilise a critical mass of informed citizens who will demand for prudent use of public resources for the collective benefit of Zambians,” Fumba said.

Asked about police professionalism after Miti and Mwewa were acquitted by Livingstone magistrate Michael Mulalelo on charges of assaulting police officers and disorderly conduct at a police station due to the fact that eye witnesses contradicted each other, Fumba said he sympathises with officers who are being undermined by their superiors.

He said many police officers were operating under “terrible conditions.”

“The acquittal of Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa was expected because the truth and facts were on their side from the start,” said Fumba.

Since his arrest last year for illegal assembly in Livingstone, the issue that led to Miti and Mwewa to be also arrested, the National Prosecution Authority has failed to present Fumba before court.