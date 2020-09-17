AG asks ConCourt to serve 17 ex-ministers court process via advertisement

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has asked the Constitutional Court to allow him to serve court process on 17 of the 64 former cabinet ministers and their deputies who illegally continued their stay in office after Parliament was dissolved prior to the 2016 Presidential and General elections, by way of advertisement.

According to a notice of substituted service pursuant to Order 9 Rule 5 of the Constitutional Court rules, statutory instrument no.37 of 2016 Kalaluka wants to serve court process on Joseph Kasonde, Harry Kalaba, Chishimba Kambwili, Christabel Ngimbu, Emerine Kabanshi, Gerry Chanda, Danny Ching’imbu, James Kapyanga, Panji Kaunda, Joseph Lungu, Rayford Mbulu (late), Alfridah Mwamba, Patrick Ngoma, Charles Zulu, Dawson Kafwaya, Mwimba Malama, and Mwenya Musenge.

“Take notice that in pursuance of the order of the Constitutional Court dated September 8, 2020 where the court granted to serve court process by way of substituted service,” Kalaluka said.

“Whereas the Attorney General made an application for assessment of amount due pursuant to the judgment of the Constitutional Court dated August 8, 2016 and has opted that service of the aforesaid application by way of substituted service on yourselves be effected by this advertisement.”

The Attorney General urged the 17 to acknowledge service of the application by way of substituted service within seven days from the publication of the advertisement or contact him to access the copies of the said application.

In this matter, the Attorney General had asked the Constitutional Court to assesses the amount of money that the Patriotic Front ministers are required to pay back as directed by the court in a matter where the Law Association of Zambia and the UPND had petitioned Dr Ngosa Simbyakula and 63 others in 2016 for failing to vacate office when their mandate had expired prior to the elections.

In a further affidavit in support of assessment of amount due pursuant to the judgment dated August 8, 2016, filed on July 16, 2020 and sworn by Fides Kalangwa, a director of policy research and standards in the office of the Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance, the state indicated that the emoluments had been duly computed for the period May to July 2016.

“As can be seen from the said computation, the total amount recoverable from the former Cabinet ministers and former deputy ministers for the period of May to July 2016 is in the sum of K4,778,664.10,” Kalangwa said.

“The computation was arrived at after looking at the pay-slips of the former Cabinet ministers and former deputy ministers.”

However, according to a notice of non-objection to the quantum settled by the State, Dr Simbyakula and his counterparts did not object to paying the K4.7 million proposed by the state as emoluments they were required to pay back for staying in office illegally, but demanded K15,000 each as repatriation allowances.

However, the government reduced the repatriation allowance to K8000 each.