Gemfields, conservation charity launch ‘Walk For Giants’ campaign

GEMFIELDS and the Industrial Development Corporation have partnered with international conservation charity Space for Giants to launch a fundraising and awareness-building campaign for African wildlife conservation.

According to a statement, the Walk For Giants campaign kicked off on 17 August, 2020 with the release of two exclusive capsule collections: a 44-piece collection from Gemfields, a world-leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones; and a series of 15 sustainable collections from NET-A-PORTER, the world’s leading online luxury fashion retailer.

According to the statement, proceeds from the collections will bring critical support to protect Africa’s elephants and their natural habitat across the countries in which Space for Giants works, including Zambia.

“Gemfields has, for more than a decade, walked a trail promoting greater transparency in the mining and selling of Africa’s coloured gemstone resources,” Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields, said. “Today, more emerald- and ruby-derived value than ever accrues to our host countries in Zambia and Mozambique. Africa’s natural resources, whether in the form of her minerals or her biodiversity, must play a greater role in supporting local communities and championing vast conservation spaces. We need everyone to walk the talk for these giant causes and we are honoured to support the energetic team at Space for Giants in their intrepid cause.”

Both capsules are showcased in a series of stunning images, made possible by the support of Gemfields. The Walk for Giants Campaign was shot by Francesco Carrozzini, with creative direction by Riccardo Ruini, featuring models Arizona Muse and Selena Forrest at Enasoit Game Sanctuary in Laikipia, Kenya.

“What Walk for Giants so brilliantly amplifies is that conserving existing natural landscapes is not just critical for the future of humanity but is also the best economic deal around. Nature-based businesses bring jobs, buy from local suppliers, pay taxes, and build national economies,” said Dr Max Graham, founder and CEO of Space for Giants. “But the natural assets these enterprises rely on – including Africa’s last populations of mega-fauna – are under grave risk. We must protect them now, so they can continue to deliver their value forever. We are excited that Gemfields and NET-A-PORTER have chosen to use their influence to bring much needed attention and funds to this cause.”

Gemfields’ Walk for Giants capsule collection features the brand’s Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies set in 44 pieces by 12 brand partners including: AYA, Backes & Strauss, Bina Goenka, Fabergé, Fehmida Lakhany, Francis de Lara, GFG Jewellery by Nilufer, Margery Hirschey, Sandy Leong, VAK Fine Jewels, Valani Atelier and Zoe & Morgan. Profits will benefit Space for Giants. The collection is available via gemfields.com.

NET-A-PORTER’s exclusive capsule collections are made with function and sustainability in mind and include renowned brands such as Burberry, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Brunello Cucinelli, Chantecaille and Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen, in collaboration with Gemfields, as well as emerging designers such as Hereu, Fisch and Bassike. NET-A-PORTER’s capsule series is being sold exclusively on net-a-porter.com.

According to the statement, wildlife conservation remains an important component of promoting the travel and tourism industry, which contributes around 7 per cent of Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as helping to create employment opportunities.

Gemfields operates and owns 75 per cent of the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia.