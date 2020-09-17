I’ll respect the will of the people in 2021- Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will respect the will of the people in next year’s elections.

He was reacting to a News Diggers main headline yesterday titled “I’LL REMAIN PRESIDENT…whether Zambians like it or not – Lungu.

The Head of State said he has never said he will remain President of the country even if people voted him out.

“President Lungu has therefore found it disturbing that some sections of the media decided to misquote him when he held public rallies in Kasama. The President did not say ‘I’ll remain President whether Zambians like it or not’, as one tabloid newspaper has imputed in their edition of today,” according to a statement by the President’s special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

“The President, instead stated that he is President whether his opponents like it or not, and that if anything happened to him, his Constitutional successor is Her Honour the Vice-President, Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina. President Lungu is a democrat who respects the will of the people.”

President Lungu urged all journalists to adhere to their professional ethics.

“Journalists should report factually and not misinterpret or misinform the public to suit their agenda. Such reporting will not differentiate them from social media communicators,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, President Lungu says he does not want to see people drink water from shallow wells.

President Lungu has directed Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company to ensure that people of Kafulafuta have access to clean water.

President Lungu said this after touring the Kafulafuta dam water project in Masaiti.

He said the people of Kafulafuta should fully benefit from the project.

President Lungu said he does not want to see a situation where the local people have plenty of water within their vicinity but failing to water their gardens and continue fetching the commodity from shallow wells.

He said the project was so dear to him and he wants it completed in the shortest possible time.

“Which comment, the project is so dear to me, and this is why I carried with me the Minister of Finance amidst his budget preparations to come and witness,” President Lungu said.

“People need to fully benefit from this project. Have access to water to water your gardens.”

He said he was alive to the fact that water was life and that people should not have challenges to access it.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda said government’s vision to provide access to clean and safe water was being demonstrated in the Kafulafuta dam.

Dr Chanda said the project has so far empowered over 5,000 people adding that works have reached 85 per cent completion.

“It will be a key milestone in the provision of safe and clean water to every citizen, including the vulnerable, because the Patriotic Front is a pro-poor government,” said Dr Chanda.