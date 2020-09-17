Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: Contradictions in the President’s Speech

The State of the nation address which was delivered to Parliament by President Lungu under the theme; Dedication, Resilience and Innovation; Pursuing Economic Recovery for the Zambia we Want, was clouded with many contradictions and empty claims of progress. I find it very interesting that our Republican President called on all our healthcare facilities, our farmers, our factory and shop workers, construction workers, miners, teachers, market stall owners etc., to be dedicated, resilient and invest in building capacities that will enable the country to cope and recover quickly during these difficult times. Perhaps, what the President does not understand is that in order for the country and the people to be dedicated to any cause, they need inspiration in the face of despair and that inspiration comes from exceptional leadership. Therefore, the first thing our President and his administration should have considered before giving such a speech to Parliament is whether his presidency and the entire administration has what it takes to inspire hope and confidence in the Zambian people. Otherwise, I believe that the President should have thought twice about adopting such a theme. As I stated on Diamond TV, during the programme COSTA “The President’s speech to Parliament was good for nothing except for being well written on a piece of paper.”

In this article, I wish to examine some of the significant claims that President Lungu made with regards to the government’s performance before and during this pandemic. First of all, I would like to echo the challenge issued to President Lungu by Honorable William Harrington. Just after the speech to Parliament, Mr Harrington called upon the President to organise a press conference and offer the Zambian people a chance to ask questions or concerns that may have risen from his speech to Parliament. This is not only the right thing to do, but rather it is an expected thing to do as we have seen a similar precedent set by those who served as Presidents before Edgar Lungu. We do not know what issues our President has with having press conferences, because he seems not to be in favour of holding press conferences. The wisdom of facing the nation through the media helps us to get clarifications from certain contradictions in what was presented to Parliament, for example; it was mentioned that Zambia today has a deficit of 810 megawatts of electricity. And then the President stated that the completion of the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station and the Chunga solar power project in Kafue National Park will add 750 megawatts to our country’s power generation. Therefore, what is the government’s plan to still make up for the 60 megawatts power production? Also, the President told us the electricity generation capacity increased from 2,800 megawatts in 2016 to 3000 megawatts in 2020, but yet our people are still experiencing load-shedding in most parts of the country.

Another area of contradiction in this ceremonial speech is in the area of mining. Clearly, the Head State informed the nation that the mining sector is doing well and actually contributes about 14 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. He told the nation that it is this same mining sector that is responsible for almost 74 per cent of our export earnings. Unfortunately, for many years now the mining industry across country has been surrounded with issues of grave injustices against our people, corruption, tax evasions etc., and knowing all of these issues first hand, the President did not even attempt to be brave enough to mention Mopani Copper Mines and the challenges our people are facing in Mufulira or Kitwe, nor did this President attempt to inform us about the plan that his government has for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and the plight of our miners in Chingola and Chililabombwe. But instead, what President Lungu did was to simply gloss over the real issues that are currently affecting the poor among us, especially the miners and ex-miners at Mopani and KCM. As responsible citizens, we need answers; we need transparency and accountability with regards to all mining activities in Zambia.

As the President’s speech progressed, I was stunned to hear him advocating for Zambians to start buying goods that are locally produced. On face value, such a pronouncement may seem not to be a bad idea at all, but when you critically look at the fact that it had to take COVID-19 for a President to encourage Zambians to start buying Zambian goods; then we must recognise that we have a serious problem at hand. In 2020, it should have been a matter of policy not a presidential directive for all chain stores across the country to be supporting local producers and businesses. Therefore, as an example, if a renowned retail store opts to bring products or goods from outside the country to sell in Zambia, instead of them buying from local producers for re-sell, then such a store should not be allowed to do business in Zambia. It should not take the entire presidency to do random checks from store to store to ensure compliance with a presidential directive given to the chain stores. All that needs to be done is for the administration to introduce tariffs on those goods coming from outside the country, so that the government is able to protect local producers. Why should it take COVID-19 for the government to intervene and make chain stores such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay etc., start selling chibwabwa, kalembula and kapenta when this should have been an empowerment policy of the Patriotic Front (PF) government from the beginning? These are some of the issues that a press conference held by President Lungu can help our people fully understand how his government had been functioning.

To suggest that the PF government has delivered on its promises in the education, health and infrastructure sectors is nothing but a claim that is further from the truth. Such a claim has no basis in reality and it is deeply rooted in illusion, because under the leadership of President Lungu, the education sector leaves much to be desired in terms of the quality of education provided in government schools. Other factors such as late payments of salaries for teachers, the ratio of teacher to pupil and the conditions of government schools speak volumes with regards to the achievements of this administration. As for the health sector, it is no secret that this sector is severely underserved with no medicines in hospitals and clinics. The videos and pictures of rat infested hospitals do not paint a picture of good service delivery by the government, but yet for some reason the President had no problem telling the Zambian that he was doing a fantastic job. As if baseless pronouncements of the so-called educational and healthcare advancements by the PF government weren’t enough, this government is fond of highlighting infrastructure developments as one of their core achievements. The only problem is that these infrastructure works are substandard works done at inflated costs with borrowed money.

The President told the nations that our country today has about 34 tolling points consisting of 21 toll stations, 3 weighbridges and 10 ports of entry. He further said that since inception of these tolling services, the government has collected about K4.8 billion in toll revenue. The question we need to ask ourselves is where this money is and what it was used for; because this government continues to borrow money from China to do road works when the people have so far paid K4.8 billion in toll revenue. For all the unexplained figures and statistics in the President’s speech, together with all the contradictions; we demand answers and clarifications from the President and the PF government. It is the President’s duty to make sure that the people’s questions are answered, and it is our right as citizens to ask the powers that be if we happen to have concerns on any national issues.

