LM urges Lukashya, Mwansabombwe voters to elect youths

THE Leadership Movement has urged the people of Lukashya and Mwansabombwe to vote for youths in today’s by-elections.

Party leader Richard Silumbe urged the voters to prove to the country that the power to change was through the ballot.

“To all eligible voters – rise up and dust yourselves as you cast your vote in the polls tomorrow [today]. As a party, we appeal to you to turn up in numbers and keep the promise by voting for the Leadership Movement youthful candidates,” urged Dr Silumbe. “Lastly, you are voting for your jobs, land and development through Leadership Movement candidates – Mr Brown Sinyangwe of Lukashya and Mr Jason Mwanza of Mwansabombwe.”