NBA destroys K90000 worth of GMO foods

THE National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has destroyed various food products and feed containing Genetically Modified Organisms which were seized from Game Stores, Spar Superstores and shops in Bauleni.

Communications officer Sandra Lombe sad the estimated value of the products seized and destroyed was K90,000.

Lombe said the products were seized because they came into the country without prior autorisation from the NBA and they had not been subjected to risk assessment to ascertain their safety.

She said the goods which were destroyed in the presence of police officers included bags of Super maize meal, a product from South Africa, which had been seized from Bauleni.

“Other goods destroyed include Kellog’s Noddles chicken flavour, Spar Woof dog food of various flavours, Savemor tea and chocolate biscuits, Kellogs Crumbs, Bisto Original, Savemor soya mince and Savemor soups (chili flavour),” she said.

Lombe said the Authority during its spot and compliance checks discovered that Game Stores and Spar were trading in some products, which might contain GMOs that were not granted permits.

She said the affected stores where the products were seized include Game Stores Manda Hill and Cosmopolitan as well as Spar Superstore Twin Palm, Crossroads, Mumbwa Road and Foxdale.

“These traders contravened the biosafety Act as they were selling the products without prior authorization from the NBA,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Authority says it has intensified inspections at some ports of entry following a training conducted for port of entry health inspectors. The inspectors are based at 11 critical ports of entry around the country.

“This means that we enhanced our alertness and doing our best to ensure that no an authorised GMO product finds itself on the Zambian market,” she said.

Lombe said NBA was still urging traders, distributors and suppliers to ensure that they do not abrogate the biosafety Act No 10 of 2007 if they are not to suffer any loss of their products through seizure and destruction.

“As the authority we will not hesitate to seize and destroy any products which may contain GMOs that is found on the Zambian market without such products being subjected to risk assessment by NBA,” said Lombe.