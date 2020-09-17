NKANA CLEARS KAMPAMBA

NKANA and Zesco United have finally agreed a transfer fee which has seen midfielder Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba move to join the Ndola side with five months left on his contract with the Kitwe side.

Zesco announced last week that Kampamba had signed a pre-contract agreement to join the club in January for free after the expiry of his Nkana contract on December 31, 2020.

But the move enraged the Nkana establishment, leading to the two parties to formalise an outright purchase of the player.

Nkana chief executive officer Charles Chakatazya confirmed in an interview that the club had settled for Zesco United and agreed the terms and the price which has seen the player become a Zesco player before his contract expires.

“The team is training, they started last week, the coach hasn’t given us a programme yet…Mubanga has moved to Zesco, he is going to Zesco, they have bought him now,” said Chakatazya who could however not say how much is involved.

Chakatazya also said there were no new arrivals at the club until the issues surrounding Ghanaian goal keeper Stephen Adams had been resolved.

Meanwhile, Nkana resumed their pre-season training last week with Chakatazya saying coach Manfred Chabinga was yet to submit a detailed camping programme to prepare for the new soccer season that starts on October 17.

Nkana are the MTN/FAZ Super League defending champions and will be representing the country in the CAF Champions League alongside Forest Rangers, with NAPSA Stars and Green Eagles playing in CAF’s second tier premier competition, the Confederations Cup.