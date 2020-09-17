Only PF can fix the economy, claims Lungu

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there is no other political party that can fully fix the country’s economy apart from the ruling Patriotic Front which is 100 per cent in control.

President Lungu said his administration was moving forward to enhance the economic development of the country in all sectors despite it being badly attacked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had also ravaged the rest of the world.

The Head of State was speaking in Kasama when he addressed a public rally at TAZARA Market on Wednesday to drum support for the PF candidate in yesterday’s Lukashya parliamentary by-election George Chisanga.

President Lungu said the people of Lukashya should not believe or trust any other candidate apart from Chisanga because the PF had the money to transform the constituency to greater heights.

He said inspite of the UPND alleging that PF was not doing anything, the PF was the people’s party and cares for the welfare of the nation.

President Lungu urged the people of Lukashya to vote for Chisanga because he is a qualified lawyer who understands the challenges of the people.

He said the people of Lukashya should not make a mistake to support the UPND because they would never see development.

The Head of State claimed the PF was the only party that could enhance the living standards of the people of Lukashya who have been crying for development many years.

The President said the PF had not neglected Lukashya Constituency because it was working together with the late independent parliamentarian Mwenya Munkonge who died in July this year.

He said the electorate of Lukashya should stand up and vote for Chisanga because the PF would deliver on all the promises made by the candidate and the campaign team.

PF, UPND, MMD, People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), the Leadership Movement, and the United for a prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) are battling it out in today’s by-election.