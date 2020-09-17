The playing field is not even, complains Kazabu

WE are in trouble, says former livestock and fisheries deputy minister Luxon Kazabu.

Kazabu says change is constant,” like it or not change will always take place in any sphere of life you may look at.”

In an interview, Kazabu said bribes that are being distributed in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya to buy votes in Thursdays parliamentary by-elections are not being bought using PF funds but tax payers’ money.

“The democratic dispensation has been undermined by this regime, the playing field is not even. The police are intimidated in that even if they see things (law being broken) they can’t do anything and the ECZ is toothless. So we are in trouble, some of us in the opposition are in trouble. How I wish people can behave the way things were in Malawi,” he said. “The institutions including the police should always stand by the law. What does the law say? That is why I always keep on referring to that gallant Sesheke policeman Wakunguma (Shapa). He did just what the law required him to do and he lost his job, but his creator God knows how to sustain him. He is still alive because God continues to provide for him. Whatever happens that is one man who will be remembered for a long time. We keep on appealing to our brothers and sisters in the police to do what the law requires them to do. If anyone breaks the law of the land apply the law as it ought to be.”

Kazabu said there was a saying that whatever goes up must one day come down.

“These colleagues of ours in PF will surely one day come down. Change is constant, even if people like it or not change will always take place in any sphere of life you may look at,” said Kazabu.