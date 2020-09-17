Who has Post workers’ dues, asks Senkwe

IF Post Newspaper employees are dying without getting their money, then who has gotten dues on their behalf, Ndola retiree Andrew Senkwe has asked.

Senkwe was commenting on recent revelations by Dr Fred M’membe, the former Post Newspapers editor-in-chief and managing director, that several former workers of the newspaper that was forcibly closed by President Edgar Lungu’s PF government using a tax dispute as an excuse, have since died, while majority former workers are wallowing in poverty without being paid their dues despite the liquidator having sold off its assets.

The Post was closed in June 2016, one month before the 25th anniversary of its founding, and placed under liquidation a few weeks later.

“I take keen interest in such issues because I know what it feels to work very hard and get nothing at the end of the day. We experienced such hardships before in this country when our industries were closed or sold. People died of shock, people went through untold misery and one expects that current leaders and lawyers, most of whom were involved in privatisation, would have learnt lessons and not allow fellow human beings to go through such hardships again,” Senkwe said in an unsolicited interview.

He said the people that were in the forefront of liquidating The Post understand very well that the actions they took came with certain financial responsibilities to conclusively put the matter to rest.

“It doesn’t end at just closing the company and subject its workers to poverty and untimely deaths. It goes beyond that. You have to take responsibility and conclude the matter. The company was liquidated a long time ago, and like Dr M’membe said, its assets have been sold. So who has gotten the money that was due to the workers? How can you deliberately subject people to poverty and some of them die just like that? Why can’t the workers be paid what they worked so hard for? Who has got their money? Or maybe the idea was to kill the paper and its workers altogether?” Senkwe wondered.

He praised The Post for its courageous stance in the fight against corruption, saying the newspaper’s workers gave their all and did not deserve what they were currently going through.

“There is no Zambian who is going to claim that they never benefited from The Post. In fact, the biggest beneficiary from The Post is the ruling PF and its members, but why can’t they at least pay its workers? The Post fought injustices together with the Church, CSOs and advocacy groups. Let these institutions including the opposition make this matter a campaign issue going into general elections. Let them force them to pay Post employees. They need the solidarity that The Post gave them when they needed the newspaper the most,” said Senkwe. “It’s very disheartening that you can subject your own people to such suffering simply because you have the power, as if we are in slavery or colonial times. I felt bad to read what M’membe said and I think those that follow this issue especially those CSOs, the Church and others need to stand in solidarity with former Post workers. Let those that grew the paper to the level it reached not be short-changed.”