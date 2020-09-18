Let the best among our politicians in the moral, political and intellectual sense win next year’s elections and lead our country.
Let deceit, manipulation, conniving and greed fail.
Let merit prevail. But to realise this there must be level political playing field.
Let there be free, fair and peaceful elections so that our people can exercise their free will.
Let the will of the people prevail and be respected.
This is what multiparty democracy entails.
And Dr Fred M’membe is right when he says, “Let the best among us win next year’s elections.”
If the best among our candidates can’t win who should win?
“We may not like the PF but if the PF emerges to be the most supported, the most trusted, next year, let them continue to rule. If the UPND next year emerges to be the most supported, let them rule. If any other party, including the Socialist Party, next year emerges to be the winners, let them rule,” says Dr M’membe. “Definitely, there will be a winner next year. And we should win not because of the political schemes we come up with but because of what we believe in. We want to win because of what we believe in. We are living in a multiparty political dispensation which allows many political parties to be formed and to give our people a choice, both in terms of which political party they support or join and in terms of the policies that they want to choose from. Choice of leadership is a very important thing. Those you want to represent you must be people you trust [and] if not, you’ll be lied to every year.”
And for people to have informed choices all candidates must be given equal opportunity to be heard. It shouldn’t just be about putting their names on the ballot papers. Without that elections become a casino where power is won by gambling.
Let the will of the people prevail.
