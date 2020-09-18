Minifootball resumes in October

MINIFOOTBALL Federation of Zambia has set October 1 for the first ever national team training ahead of the continental championship later this year.

Federation president Eljaiedi Shukri has told The Mast Sports that the executive had put all logistics in place to commence training.

On the same date, the executive is also scheduled to host its 6th executive meeting to discuss the way forward for the newly formed association.

“We were supposed to start training the national team last August, but we saw an increase of active cases of COVID-19. Hence, as the Federation we thought we can postpone the trainings to next month (September) as we monitor the situation,” said Shukri. “Want to encourage the players and the technical bench to stay safe during this time because we still need each other once things start getting into shape, and we start training for different tournaments that are ahead of us. A lot of countries have been affected and we might see the Nations Cup being postponed. And for me I think it’s good for us because we will continue training and learn more about minifootball once we resume training next month.”

The executive has maintained the technical bench and list of players which include Fred Nasilele, Michael Dale, and Malcolm Chizyuka.

Players include Aaron Mwale, Goodson Tembo, Danny Siyaipelela, Junior Banda, and Suzyo Mwale.

Others are Wezi Siyaipelela, Richard Tolole, Ian Siazabani, Albert Maselechi, Johnsan Banda, Wallace Sakala, Frank Mweemba, Fuckson Mulaisho, and Martin Kabwe.