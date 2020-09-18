MUTALE VOWS TO SUE KAMANGA

WHILE the clock is ticking toward the October 31, 2020 deadline for the FIFA, FAZ and aggrieved party meeting, wrangles seem to be far from being over.

The aggrieved party, Damiano Mutale, has told The Mast sports that he and others would not submit their credentials to FAZ for the meeting until FIFA responds to their lawyers.

FAZ, through general secretary Adrian Kashala, said all was set for the meeting except for the aggrieved who were yet to send information to FAZ.

However, Mutale said FAZ was wasting time waiting for them to send their email addresses because they were waiting for FIFA to respond to their lawyers.

“Kashala is wasting time in asking us for emails because he is aware that our lawyers wrote to FIFA asking for clarity on who are those three people who are going to represent us the aggrieved. We can’t give them our email addresses until FIFA clarifies who is going to attend that meeting,” he said. “He (Kashala) is saying that we don’t mean well for football but it is actually them that don’t mean well for our football. FAZ should stop accusing us that we don’t mean well for football when it’s them, not us the opposition. If FAZ didn’t block people to stand, we wouldn’t have these wrangles, so we are coming in to solve these problems.”

Mutale threatened to go back to court if their plight was not met.

“We want fair play from FIFA because FAZ stopped people from standing when they did nothing wrong. If such fair play is not shown by FIFA, we will go back to court because we won’t be happy and we would rather go back to courts,” he said. “In which capacity is Kamanga going to start the league? They have no power to start the league, no mandate because they are using borrowed power. FIFA was wrong to give them the mandate to stay in office. The constitution says four years meaning it’s over. If they say we are using the constitution to bar others to stand, they should also follow the constitution to not be in office, big Bright, meaning they are not respecting the constitution. The league always starts after the AGM and we had no AGM. Who has given Kamanga that power to have the league start in October? The only people who can do so is a normalisation committee that should come up with such moves. They are not respecting the constitution.”

Mutale said Kamanga’s administration would pay for their actions.

“I, Damiano Mutale, I am going to sue Kamanga for illegal stay in office, he knows that I can and I promise…I have the right, even you Bright, you have the right to sue FIFA and they will come when I sue them,” said Mutale. “A lot of people are hurt, especially me. They say I am banned, surely, you want me to go another four years without watching football! So I would rather we go back to court, we continue fighting because I finished my four-year ban. As far as I am concerned, there is no FAZ at the moment. Those guys (FAZ) are just using borrowed power.”