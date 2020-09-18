We’re risking losing our land to the Chinese due to debt, warns Ngesa

REASONING Assurance Party founding president Charles Chunda Ngesa says the greatness and smartness of Zambia should be worked for.

According to Ngesa, the Reasoning Assurance Party (RAP) got registered on July 16, 2016.

“[But] it had been in the offing since 2007,” Ngesa told The Mast.

He describes the RAP as a fellowship political party that believes in round-table discussions whereby problems are highlighted and articulated on, “so that people of Zambia make observations to an understanding level.”

“Lastly, [we] recommend a workable good solution,” Ngesa said. “The greatness and smartness of Zambia should be worked for.”

Ngesa gave reasons why he wants to be the President of Zambia.

“I know what to do, I am psychologically ready, I will not beg for more time; it will be with immediate effect starting to deliver one after the other,” he explained.

“As a political party forming the government, we will raise not less than K1, 614.54 billion annually [and] apply the K1, 614.54 billion wisely into the Zambian economy.”

Ngesa regretted that right now, Zambia was in an awkward position of having over-borrowed.

He said that fact meant Zambia risked losing its territorial integrity.

Ngesa noted that the RAP had solutions to Zambia’s huge debt predicament.

“Putting our heads together as a people of Zambia is the only way out. The much money Zambia has contracted abroad has distorted the image of Zambia,” Ngesa explained.

“Right now it is a matter of moving out of those shackles. The first step is to put our heads together and agree upon a common action. And this is a matter of coming up with one common basket where each and every Zambian will contribute a K1.00, regardless of status in society or money possession.”

He added: “at the end of it all, Reasoning Assurance Party will definitely assume leadership of Zambia.”

Ngesa is distressed that Zambia had been trapped into losing territorial integrity to China.

“When one borrows money from the commercial bank, surety becomes the asset(s) he owns. Failure to pay back, the commercial bank falls on the surety pledged,” he noted.

“Zambia’s surety in the borrowing was land and since Zambia is in default, we are risking losing our land to the Chinese nationals.”

Ngesa advises that Zambia ought to quickly find the best way out of its huge foreign debt.

He said that best way was to look for money and pay off Chinese debts.

“This can only be achieved by Zambians themselves [if they] put their heads together and fall on a political party that can navigate into the matter of Zambia raising K1, 614.54 billion annually,” Ngesa said.

Meanwhile, Ngesa said Zambia should restore her economy to the UNIP model.

He indicated that economic re-construction was the only viable option and that the RAP, once in government, would prioritise that matter.

“National wealth should be raised with that easiness, efficiency and keenness because the wellbeing of Zambia depends on this same national money,” he said.

“The logical application of the same money is a must and again only to the wellbeing of all Zambians, regardless of status in society. One thing for sure is the traces of national expenditure should be known and easy to account for so that each and every one knows the status of the Zambian wealth.”

Ngesa also indicated that he adequately understood local government matters, having worked for local authorities (Ndola City and Lusaka City Councils) for the past 38 years.

“The central government I also understand it because I have keenly followed all its daily proceedings and I am sure that I can make a good national President,” said Ngesa.