Western districts, Kazungula under locust invasion

THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has disclosed that some parts of Western and Southern provinces have been affected by Red Locusts.

DMMU in collaboration with the ministries of Agriculture and Defence and the International Red Locust Control Organisation for Central and Southern Africa, is working to ensure the affected communities and their crops are protected from the infestation of the red locust.

National coordinator Chanda Kabwe said Mwandi, Mongu, Lukulu, Kalabo, Sikongo Sesheke in Western province and Kazungula district in Southern Province are some of the affected districts.

Kabwe further disclosed that on Monday, a team from the four departments would start the mapping exercise to ascertain the extent of damage in terms of hectarage, starting with Mwandi district which is the most affected.

He said the government was aware of the negative effects of the locusts on food security.

Chanda said that was why the government and other cooperating partners were quickly mobilising and procuring the requirements for the eradication of the red locusts to protect the communities.

The requirements include a chopper to assist in aerial spraying, Fenitrothion for aerial spraying and local pesticides for ground spraying.

Kabwe has since assured the traditional leadership in the affected communities to stay calm as government was responding to their plight.

This is according to a statement issued by Rachael Chama, the DMMU senior communications officer.