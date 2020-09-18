ZRU league to resume as tournaments

THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has announced that the 2020 league which had earlier been cancelled is likely to resume in the form of tournaments to be organised by various clubs across the country.

Director of Rugby (DoR) Noble Sinkamba said this in an online meeting with other executive and secretariat members.

He said the ZRU had earlier written to the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) indicating their intentions to resume games.

After a thorough review by the NSCZ, a letter of recommendation was generated to the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Health requesting them to conduct inspections to ascertain the preparedness of clubs and other venues to be used once training/play resumes.

“A few months ago, the Zambia Rugby Union in collaboration with Rugby Africa moved across the country visiting clubs, distributing Personal Protective Equipment and foodstuffs. This was in an effort to give our players some aid during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown which has affected most sectors of the economy, including sports” Noble said.

He reiterated the fact that for the time being, all clubs might only return to training with minimal numbers while avoiding contact once permission from relevant authorities is granted.

He added that so far inspectors from the Ministry of Health had finalised their activities at Lusaka-based clubs and would proceed to the Central, Copperbelt and North Western provinces in the next few days to conduct similar inspections in a bid to ascertain preparations.

The ZRU is undertaking the Return to Play protocols as prescribed by World Rugby while not forgetting those required by local authorities in its quest to ensure compliance.

The ZRU has further called on all administrators, coaches, referees and players to do the COVID19 online test found on https://bit.ly/33zcXaT.