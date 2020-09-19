Bill 10 a ventilator for PF – Mwiimbu

LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says Bill 10 is a ventilator for the PF and the opposition UPND will not be part of it.

Mwiimbu told the PF they will pass Bill 10 alone if they had the numbers.

Vice-President Wina presented the motion to restore to the order paper bills that elapsed in the last session.

She said according to parliamentary procedure and practice, all business that was not concluded before the end of a session lapses and could not be continued in the ensuing session unless the House directs.

“However, as regards bills, the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders 2016 provide to the effect that if a Bill lapses by reason of prorogation of the House, such a bill may be restored onto the Order Paper into the ensuing session…” she said.

But Mwiimbu rose to object to the restoration of the Bill 10 saying it died, was cremated and its ashes were thrown in the Zambezi River.

“Mr Speaker, as UPND, we have been consistent on our position pertaining to the reinstatement of Bill 10 to the Order Paper. Our position has not shifted in any way,” he said. “Mr Speaker I am aware Her Honour the Vice-President is quoting Order 126 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament and she is talking about these bills lapsing because of prorogation. We, as UPND, we have a very different understanding of this issue and particularly the issue that relates to Bill number 10.”

Mwiimbu, the Monze Central UPND member of parliament, said Bill 10 was first introduced in the House on August 3, 2019 and after six months, there was a request to reinstate the bill on the Order Paper.

He said at the time the House resolved to reinstate the bill and that afterwards, there was a lapse on the part of the government.

“They left the Bill to lapse on June 4, 2020. That is what happened. As far as we are concerned as UPND, this Bill died on the 4th June 2020. There was an attempt by the Minister of Justice (Given Lubinda) when he wrote a letter to request Parliament to allow him to debate the bill on the 30th of June. Mr Speaker, you cannot extend a Bill that has already lapsed, it had died on the 4th of June,” Mwiimbu said. “After the death of this particular bill, two weeks later it was cremated, the ashes were thrown in the Zambezi River, they are now in the Indian Ocean. We cannot, ourselves as UPND, be part of a process which we do not agree with, we cannot be part of a process which is fraudulent.”

He said the UPND knows that the PF was so desperate for Bill 10 because it was a ventilator for the PF.

“This is why the PF are insisting that Bill 10 be resurrected even when the ashes are in the Indian ocean. It is because of what the Constitutional Court ruled on the eligibility of the current President and that is why they are insisting that Bill 10 be brought because they want to make amendments to Article 52, that is the reason Mr Speaker,” Mwiimbu said. “Mr Speaker, we will not be part and parcel of a process that is a fraud process. If you want to pass it, you will pass it on your own; we will not be part and parcel of anything that deals with Bill 10.”

Mwiimbu said he would not assist the PF look for oxygen to put in a ventilator for them to start breathing again.

He said when the PF did not agree with amendments to a bill by the MMD, they decided to open the door and walked out of Parliament.

“We are also opening that door Mr Speaker and we will walk out. We will not be part and parcel; if they have the numbers to pass Bill 10, let them pass it on their own. We will not be part and parcel. With those few remarks Mr Speaker, with your permission, I am leaving the chamber,” said Mwiimbu and he picked his bags to walk out.

However, Lubinda and other PF members protested Mwiimbu’s statement and urged him to stay on to hear their side.

Speaker Dr Patrick Maitibini called for order and Mwiimbu took his seat.

The Speaker explained that it was a simple process of merely restoring the bill to the order paper and it did not need lengthy debates.

After the Speaker’s guidance, Mwiimbu and other UPND members in the chamber walked out leaving the PF inside.

Lubinda and Kabwe Central member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube debated before the Speaker put the question on whether or not the bill should be restored.