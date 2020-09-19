Emirates offers year-long benefit to students from Zambia

EMIRATES has introduced a new deal that will help international students from Zambia to see more of their family, and more of the world during the year.

According to a statement, whether it is to travel between home and school, or to see more of the world with friends during school breaks throughout the year, student travellers can enjoy special discounts off Economy and Business class fares, additional baggage on top of Emirates’ generous standard allowance, and a free date change of their booking up until seven days before travel.

“In addition, their family and companions can also enjoy this unique offer, as long as they are accompanied by the student on one of the trip sectors,” reads the statement.

The offer comes a week after Emirates announced that it will re-start passenger services to Moscow this month, connecting Zambian students to the popular Russian university destination once again.

Emirates is flying to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) with two weekly services which resumed on September 11.

“Millions of students have chosen to further their education in institutions outside of their home country, and data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics shows that the figure is on a rising trend as young people become more savvy about their travel and education options. Many international students also travel during the school year with their friends or to gain new experiences,” reads the statement. “In line with Emirates’ proposition as a global connector of people and places, the airline is launching this offer to encourage students to see more of the world and help them visit their families more often, with flexibility to amend their booking in case travel plans change.”

Tickets must be booked by 31 October 2020, using the promotional code STUDENT. All tickets have a maximum stay validity of 12 months.