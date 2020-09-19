FLUSH OUT PF…their tenure is 10 black years – Muzungu

SENIOR citizen Mulondwe Muzungu says the Patriotic Front must go stressing the ruling party’s tenure are 10 black years.

Muzungu visited The Mast to comment on the privatisation debate over which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is being accused of impropriety.

Muzungu served in a number of portfolios as minister in DR Kenneth Kaunda’s UNIP government. Recently, he was Zambia’s ambassador to Egypt during the MMD government of Levy Mwanawasa.

He said the mood in the country was one for regime change and cited many reasons.

Muzungu said leaders that had run down their parties and had failed to offer checks and balances on the ruling party but were instead shamelessly prosecuting and persecuting Hichilema deserve no hearing.

He said leaders like Edith Nawakwi deserved no attention because they were sellouts.

“They have become so capricious as they vividly display ingratiation,” he said.

Muzungu said Nawakwi was trying her best to ingratiate herself with President Edgar Lungu and the PF.

“The people have seen through this evil scheme. We know they want to bar Hakainde Hichilema, the president of the UPND, from contesting the 2021 general elections. But I call on Edith and others to open their eyes and see the mood in the nation,” he said. “If they can’t see, let them feel the mood in the country. The mood in the country is for a regime change.”

Muzungu said this was so because the country’s economy was in a deep coma and the nation wants change.

Reminded of sentiments that the current economic situation was on account of the COVID-19, Muzungu: “COVID-19 came yesterday.”

“The economy has been in a deep coma, in fact, from the time the PF government came into being and especially from the time President Edgar Lungu came into office; the economy was set on a downward trend.”

He said Zambians could not be fooled and that Covid could not be blamed for the poor state of Zambia’s economy.

Muzungu said everywhere the PF were dishing out money, whose source was unknown.

“In spite all this, go to the streets, go to the markets, go to bus stations and so on and you will hear anti-PF comments. You will hear anti-PF sentiments. In fact, they wanted the 2021 elections like yesterday,” Muzungu said. “Even the intimidation and violence by PF against the people is not helping them. The people have resolved that PF must go.”

Muzungu said this time around, falsehoods would come from the ruling party such as being experienced on the privatisation case.

He said what would come from the people was the truth.

Muzungu said if the people said the PF must go because it had enslaved Zambians through its violent cadres, it was the truth.

“If the PF must go because it has impoverished the people of Zambia, especially some parts of this country, that is the truth. People have been impoverished, subjected to grinding poverty, disease and misery under the 10 years of PF rule. In fact, these 10 years of the PF rule will go down in the annals of this country’s history as 10 black years,” Muzungu said. “If people say PF must go because under its rule corruption has festered, it is the truth. If people say PF must go because it has destroyed our motto of One Zambia One Nation, that is the truth. In this country, tribalism today is rife and for me this is very sad because I come from a long way; I saw this country as one family. Today I see the nation torn apart. My heart bleeds.”

He said he has never seen the kwacha sink so low in the history of the country.

“If on that basis people say PF must go, it has mismanaged the economy of the country, that is the truth everybody sees. I can go on and on citing valid reasons why people would vote PF out. They must be flushed out because they have committed abominations and Hakainde Hichilema will bring back national unity and put the economy on a growth path and give Zambians the peace they deserve,” Muzungu said.

He said the privatisation scheme was targeted at barring Hichilema from contesting the presidency.

“…but the majority of the people, who have been subjected to insufferable conditions by the PF government have reached a point of no return in their resolve to flush out of office the PF government come 2021 and no falsehoods, no evil schemes will stop that,” Muzungu said. “Legally and by the will of the people, Hakainde Hichilema will contest the presidential election of 2021 and the people will usher him into State House.”

He advised Nawakwi to have discernment and read political situations correctly.

Muzungu said he assumed Nawakwi was a Christian and the country was Christian.

“When we talk about a country being Christian, we talk about people being Christian and not trees, not grass, not stones but people. So if she is a Christian, surely she knows that in the 10 Commandments, it is said that thou shout not bear false witness against your neighbour. God hates a lying tongue. So we don’t know the motive but whatever the motive for our sister going back 20 years ago and coming up with false allegations against Hakainde Hichilema is not compatible with Christianity. It is totally wrong, it is evil,” Muzungu said.

He said Hichilema had on many occasions explained the privatisation matter and those who want the truth have understood and accepted the explanation.

“So those evil accusations will yield nothing. Hakainde won’t be blocked. By the will of the people he will contest elections and will win and be ushered into State House,” said Muzungu.