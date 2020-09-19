HH WELCOMES PRIVATISATION INQUIRY

HAKAINDE Hichilema says he welcomes the commission of inquiry into privatisation, which President Edgar Lungu wants to constitute.

During campaigns for the just-ended Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections, President Lungu said he would constitute a commission of inquiry into the privatization of public assets which was undertaken in the 1990s and to which Hichilema was an advisor to government.

Two weeks ago, President Lungu and the PF, using another opposition leader Edith Nawakwi, waged a sustained attack on the UPND leader, that he benefited personally from the process.

Hichilema has since taken Nawakwi to court over the public statements she issued in which she also called him a thief.

“This week however in Kasama and Mwansabombwe, Mr Lungu continued to tell Zambians lies about my involvement in the privatisation exercise, and called for the establishment of a commission of Inquiry,” he posted on his Facebook page yesterday. “I want to say I heartily welcome that move urgently, for it will also give Mr Lungu a chance to explain his role in the privatisation exercise, and what happened to the assets and former employees of Zambia Cold Storage Board Limited.”

Hichilema asked President Lungu to set up another commission of inquiry into other matters of national importance.

“Further, I ask that Mr Lungu also sets up a Commission of Inquiry to the following matters because they are of national importance; 1. The people of Zambia would like to know how Mr Lungu increased his wealth from about K2 million in 2014 (according [to] 2015 presidential elections declarations), to about K22 million in 2016. His salary and allowances do not align with such a leap in his fortunes,” Hichilema said. “2. The selling of KCM after the 2001 elections; 3. Privatisation of Zamtel as well as the compensation given to ‘Libya’ later; 4. The procurement of 42 reconditioned fire trucks for $42m; 5. The purchase of a Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet; 6. The cancellation of a supply of a Sukhoi Superjet despite government making a down payment; 7. Procurement of ambulances at the cost of $288,000 per unit.”

He highlighted other areas that required to be enquired into.

“8. The $17m contract awarded to Honeybee Pharmacy to supply expired drugs; 9. The $1.2 billion Lusaka/Ndola dual carriage way; 10. The Mukula cartel allegations; 11. The successive FIC report findings; 12. The allegations of terrorist financing in East Africa,” Hichilema said. “13. The COVID-19 funds and materials donated or allocated to the Ministry of Health and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit; and, 14. The cartel supplying very expensive fuel to Zambia even when the global price is reasonably low and how those businessmen are bankrolling PF campaigns and State House.”

Hichilema said he was ready to explain his role the privatisation process.

He said President Lungu was under pressure as things were no longer in his favour politically.

“As HH, I am ready to explain my role in the privatisation exercise for the umpteenth time, in my capacity as a consultant during the process. I can assure my fellow citizens that I never betrayed them in any way. Had I done that; successive governments would have thrown me in jail by now,” Hichilema said. “Mr Lungu is under pressure and I can only sympathise with his wild accusations. I also sympathise with him as he finds himself in a hopeless situation where he has no solutions to the many problems facing this country which is in the throes of an economic meltdown. He can save face by stepping down, and will go down a more honourable route of one of the few presidents to have resigned in Africa.”

Hichilema said President Lungu and others had tried so hard to get him out of the political arena.