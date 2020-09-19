M’membe a blessed being, full of talent – Moyo

FRED M’membe is full of talent, gifted by God, says Joseph Moyo.

The Socialist Party leader says that as long as he lives he shall be with music.

Commenting on Dr M’membe’s revelations that he plays various musical instruments, Moyo the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) said he is amazed at Dr M’membe’s lifestyle.

“I admired how he crafted and built The Post to be Zambia’s largest and feared private newspaper which employed hundreds if not a thousand people. He also loves art and I have seen him donating blood on several occasions. The man is a blessed being and full of talent gifted by God. That you can’t take away from him unless you kill him,” Moyo said.

He said although Dr M’membe has not talked about nature he has discovered that the Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate loves a clean and green environment.

“I remember how The Post head office in Lusaka (along Bwinjimfumu road) looked like. It was full of greens, so is his residence. That is what we have in similarities because I love a clean, dust free environment full of green trees and flowers. I love nature and also I detest suffering of poor people when others are wallowing in riches. I have said several times that being a sick person mostly confined to a wheelchair I would rather spend my last breath helping a poor girl or women,” Moyo said.

He added that he detests poverty and marginalisation of the poor especially women.

“Our foundation is built on the premise that no woman or girl should be valued in sex or child bearing but in what they can contribute to society once educated and empowered. To this end we have taken about 10 girls aged between seven and 12 years off the streets of Livingstone where they were hawkers because we want them to go back to school, enjoy their childhood, and be independent instead of being held hostage by men at a later stage,” said Moyo.