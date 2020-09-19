Nothing is happening in our land, notes Hamududu

PARTY of National Unity president Highvie Hamududu says young politicians are coming up with so much authority and clarity of thought.

He is warning political front-runners in the UPND and PF to be cautious.

Meanwhile, Hamududu, an economist, says Zambia is potentially rich but regrets that the country has continued to bury the dead under minerals and in fertile soils.

He was speaking on Hot FM radio’s Hot Seat programme on Thursday.

“We have fallen so low all of us – without any exception. We have messed up! Political players have moved from one political party to the other. There is no political party today that is distinct – they are the same people from UNIP, MMD,” Hamududu said. “[They are] just criss-crossing! It’s not individuals but it’s the type of politics that we must re-do and we will. If the front-runners continue to mess up, we are coming on board – make no mistake. The new generation is coming and with so much authority and clarity of thought.”

Hamududu insisted that: “we will be here! Age is on our side!”

“We still have the strength and we’ll run the course. We are just telling our colleagues, who are the front-runners, run properly. If you don’t, we are coming,” he said. “I’m sure you (interviewer) have seen young politicians say Sean Tembo; look at the clarity of thought! That is the breed that is coming on the board.”

Hamududu indicated that post-2021, the politics would be different.

He said the country had now reached a point where its people had to define the governance trajectory.

“We cannot continue with this kind of low living. We cannot continue with this type of debased politics, at the expense of the issues,” he noted. “The Zambian people listening there need to hear what alternatives we have to improve their welfare. As politicians we need to have town hall meetings where people can ask us questions like ‘what are your thoughts on mining, agriculture, public service provision like health, education, public infrastructure, revitalisation of councils.”

Hamududu also said all councils across Zambia – cities, municipalities and district councils were dead.

“What has gone wrong? It doesn’t matter which political party is in charge of that council. So, we have a general problem as a country. We are not doing the right thing. We need to raise the bar, beginning with political parties.” Hamududu explained.

On President Edgar Lungu’s speech when he ceremonially opened the fifth session of the twelfth National Assembly on September 11, Hamududu reacted that the presidential speech did not measure up to the gravity of Zambia’s economic situation.

“I was very expectant to listen to the presidential speech…You know that the economy is on a down turn. We have serious issues [like] debt, issues of slow economic growth and the other consequential indicators showing the exchange rate, the inflation rate, the gross reserves. All these macro [economic] indicators are very weak,” he said. “Compounded with the COVID-19, the situation has even worsened. So, the speech in general, did not measure up. [I expected] something more decisive. The current situation in our country requires a stronger punch.”

Meanwhile, Hamududu complained that: “we are potentially rich but we are burying people on potential.”

“We are burying people with minerals under, we are burying people in fertile soils. Nothing is happening in our land. For example, in the northern circuit of our country and North-western, there is nothing happening agriculture wise. Why? There are fundamental underlying problems that must be unlocked,” said Hamududu. “Do you know why there is good agriculture in Southern Province? It’s because when the white people came, they opened up the crown land where people are given farms and on title. You need security of tenure on your farm to develop. You cannot develop on communal land. No!”