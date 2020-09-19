Spar Chipata to pay employees salary arrears

SPAR Chipata has dismissed assertions that its management has failed to pay workers’ salary arears.

On Wednesday, an online blog published information from an anonymous source, claiming that management had refused to pay workers their 11 months arears.

“We are crying for intervention on our case.

Spar Chipata, Eastern Province has been refusing to give us our 11-month arears. We tried to seek for intervention from the office [labour office] which is responsible for our problem but we are not being helped,” said the source. “The company management has only released the arrears for almost 25 workers which among these are management relatives. We agreed to receive our money this year August but the company refuses to release our money and assures us to go anywhere nothing can happen. We have children some we are in colleges. Help us from this inhuman treatment from this company. The company even assure us to go anywhere else but nothing will happen and we will not have our money. Please we need help on this one.”

Responding to the complaint, Spar Chipata operations manager David Bulembe said to the contrary, management would be committed to paying everything, in line with the labour law.

“Spar Chipata will be committed to pay these arrears to all our employees. As a law-abiding company, we respect the government and the labour laws of this country,” he said in a statement issued on Thursday. “The Provincial Labour Office in Eastern Province has been working closely with us and the union to ensure that we comply with the conditions and labour regulations as stated by the laws of Zambia All our workers are paid within the provisions of the minimum wage in Zambia.”

Bulembe stated that there were several factors that made the company not pay affected employees early.

“The reason why the payment was deferred was due to: A theft and fraud case which is still being investigated. We have been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of all tourist institutions which we were servicing. High cost of production due to the increased hours of load shedding,” stated Bulembe. “To conclude this statement, we wish to emphasise that all employees that have been dismissed due to theft and fraud cases and ones that have resigned have all been paid their full dues and we have agreed to pay the arrears as soon as the business is able to perform normally and the economy is recovered from the COVID-19 situation.”