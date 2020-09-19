State asks court to halt proceedings in Mwaliteta compensation case

THE State has asked the Lusaka High Court to halt proceedings for assessment of damages pending an application for leave to appeal the registrar’s decision to award former Lusaka Province minister Obvious Mwaliteta and four others over K760,000 as damages for false imprisonment.

Early this year, High Court registrar Paul Chisha entered judgment in default of appearance against the state for not filing its defence in a matter where Mwaliteta and his former co-accused were seeking compensation for malicious prosecution.

Mwaliteta, the Lusaka Province UPND chairman, Evans Mukobela, MacMillan Shimukonka, Laswell Phiri and Emmanuel Mumbi sued the State in 2019 over their arrest and prosecution for aggravated robbery from August 14, 2016 to August 8, 2017.

The five were accused of stealing a handbag, K350, a BlackBerry mobile phone worth K4,000 and statements for the announcement of results (Gen Form 12) from officers of the Electoral Commission of Zambia at the ECZ offices in Longacres in Lusaka.

The five were later acquitted by Lusaka High Court judge Mwape Bowa in 2018 as there was no sufficient evidence to prove that they committed aggravated robbery.

Mwaliteta, Mukobela, Shimukonka, Phiri and Mumbi sued the State, demanding damages for malicious prosecution, but the State did not file defence in the matter on two occasions, forcing the five to ask the court to grant them a final and interlocutory judgment in default against the State for not entering defence and appearance despite service of process having been effected on Attorney General Likando Kalaluka on March 26, 2019.

According to the interlocutory judgment, the court compelled the State to pay the plaintiffs special damages in the combined sum of K768,971 for false imprisonment, damages for malicious prosecution, aggravated and exemplary damages, general damages plus interest on all sums found due and costs.

But Kaumbi Ndulo-Mundia, principal State advocate in the employ of the Attorney General’s

chambers, asked the court to grant the state leave to appeal out of time the decision of registrar Chisha to award Mwaliteta and others damages by granting them a final interlocutory judgment in default.

Ndulo-Mundia said on February 14 this year, the High Court in its ruling granted Mwaliteta and others leave to enter judgment in default which in essence awarded them the reliefs they sought for false imprisonment.

She claimed that the State became aware of the said ruling on March 24, 2020 and being dissatisfied with the said ruling, it was desirous to appeal against it.

Ndulo-Mundia said the appeal has merit and reasonable prospects of success as exhibited in the intended notice of appeal.

“The court did not give the defendant leave to appeal and thus seeks an order for it to appeal,” Ndulo-Mundia said.

However, Mwaliteta in an affidavit in opposition to an affidavit in support of summons for leave to appeal out of time asked the court not to grant the State leave to appeal.

Mwaliteta argued that the grounds of appeal had no prospects of success and that the said appeal was calculated at hindering him and his colleagues from enjoying the fruits of the judgment and they would be prejudiced in the process.

The State is still seeking an opportunity to challenge Chisha’s decision compelling it to award Mwaliteta and four others compensation, as it has asked the court to stay proceedings for assessment of damages pending an application for leave to appeal out of time.

Sharon Mofya, a state advocate, argued that the application for leave to apply out of time has not yet been heard and no date has been set for hearing of the same.

Mofya suggested that the proceedings of assessment of damages should be stayed pending the hearing of the application for leave to appeal out of time as the application would be rendered an academic exercise in the event that the assessment of damages proceeds.

She added that no prejudice would be occasioned to Mwaliteta and his colleagues if the application to stay the proceedings of assessment of

damages was granted as it was in the interest of justice that the State’s application be heard.