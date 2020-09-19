The Perspective, with Edward Bwalya Phiri: Making a great country and great nation – Part-Three

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt once said that, “Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.”

And Quentin LaMar Cook once conjectured that, “The need for civility in society has never been more important. The foundation of kindness and civility begins in our homes. It is not surprising that our public discourse has declined in equal measure with the breakdown of the family. The family is the foundation for love and for maintaining spirituality. The family promotes an atmosphere where religious observance can flourish. There is indeed beauty all around when there is love at home.”

On the perspective today, the lenses are focussed on the quality of public discourse obtaining nowadays in Zambia. In his paper dubbed, ‘Ideals of Public Discourse’ Mortimer Newlin Stead Sellers, wrote that, “Public discourse signifies speeches, publications and other statements made in pursuit of the public good… Public discourse assumes the existence of a ‘res publica’ (public affair) – the range of purposes and needs that people have in common, and above all, their common need to coordinate their private interests, so that the well-being of each individual benefits as much as possible from the shared well-being of the community.”

It occurs to Zambia, just like any other civilised society; that a motion is informally tabled every other day or week in the “Communal Parliament” ensued by a public debate through social and commercial media. The citizenry air their views either through the print or electronic media. What is worrying though is that these debates are short of the required acuity. The “depth of focus” between what is and what is to be; is too wide that the very purpose of the public discourse is blurred.

Nevertheless, it is important to note, that these ineluctable public discussions play a greater role in effecting change and improving the nation. However, this change can only be wrought through evocative and analytical debates; note that, public discourse sets the mood of the social, economic, cultural and political aura of the country. It further creates the backdrop for political players and actors, to serve in accordance with the will and aspirations of the governed.

To a larger extent, public policy is influenced by public discourse; because it provides input for decision making, especially by the political actors. Margaret Mead posited that, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Therefore, critical reasoning must be the hallmark of every public discourse, which should be done for public good only.

It is an inescapable fact that public discourse, must always be donned with; civility, sincerity and acumen. And for it to positively impact on society; priority areas must be identified and it must reach at least, a majority consensus. Zambia grapples with a number of social-economic bottlenecks, which in effect should dominate public discourse. And among the priority areas are; ethnic inequality, gender disparity, power deficit, unemployment, low foreign exchange (international) reserves, increasing inflation, fiscal deficit, high commodity prices, balance of payments challenges, foreign and domestic debts, depreciating local currency to the major convertible currencies, the projected contraction of the economy by 2.6 percent, bloated public procurement and high interest rates among others.

These and other issues beg for answers, which have to be found collectively by the governors and the governed. Mortimer N.S. Sellers wrote that, ”The purpose of public discourse is to search for right answers to public questions, so that the state and individuals may guide their actions as much as possible in conformity with justice and the common good of the people.”

However, it is so embarrassing, frustrating and sickening to note that debates in Zambia are only characterised by sensationalism and tribalism. Really, debates now are on acrimonious character assassinations, name calling and retaliations. Instead, the focus must be on building consensus around issues of common good; unlike segmenting further, the already polarised nation under the dichotomy of politics and ethnicity. There is urgent need to redirect, refocus energies and faculties to issues that will improve lives of the people.

One may ask, which issues? To mention but just a few, take for example; H.E President Edgar Changwa Lungu has more than once, expressed concerns on the public procurement; in his maiden press conference in 2015 he said, “I am also directing the various units of government charged with the responsibility of investigating and prevention of unethical practices such as corruption and bribery to be on high alert and quell any potential frauds in the public procurement system.” Further, chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya reported in August this year that there is legal corruption, and the President is worried with inflated bids for government tenders. As a way of remedying the situation, government is musing the introduction of the position of Procurement General.

In 2014, Sir Richard Branson described Zambia’s interest rates as horrendous. The December 7, 2014 edition of the Sunday Post reported that, “SIR Richard Branson says high interest rates currently obtaining in Zambia are unrealistic to encourage entrepreneurial innovation… Obviously, going to Banks (with interest rates) 24 per cent is not realistic and sounds horrendous; I don’t know how you are surviving as a country?”

And Honourable Alexander Chikwanda, in his Golden Jubilee 2015 budget speech said, “High interest rates inhibit growth and ultimately stoke up inflationary spirals.”

So, these are some of the critical areas that don’t get a chance to be discussed. But if you take a look at what is trending in the media; the question is how those issues can improve people’s lives. One such issue is the perennial privatisation debate; instead of dwelling on the same matter time and again, it’s prudent that a commission of inquiry is instituted so as to exhaustively put the matter to rest. It’s a right and responsibility of every citizen to help find answers to the barrage of questions faced by the nation; by way of participating with civility and profundity in public discourse.

In concluding the 2015 Budget Speech, hon Chikwanda said, “To eradicate the insidious incidences of poverty which are a slur on our collective conscience we will need double digit growth rates. This will entail major changes in our mindset as it relates to radical improvement in our work culture, sense of duty and responsibility… However different our views may be, and this is the core and essence of a democratic society, the development of Zambia is our common and collective agenda.”

Two years later, honourable Felix Mutati said in his 2017 budget speech that, “To succeed in achieving the emancipation we so desperately desire as a people, we need to summon our collective knowledge and wisdom as a nation… Like the confluence of the mighty Zambezi, Luangwa and Kafue rivers, we are stronger together. Together nothing is impossible. Together we can.”

Indeed, together we can make Zambia a great country, and a great nation. Eleanor Roosevelt said, “Great minds discuss ideas….” Therefore, for Zambia to become great; its citizens must discuss ideas with depth and without rancour. Families therefore must strive to inculcate ideals for public discourse, visa-a-viz; sincerity, love and tolerance, just to mention but a few. Zambia needs a lot more, of civil discourse. For today I will end here, Au revoir.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com