Beyond the Obvious: inconsistency of Zambian politicians

I HAVE BEEN moved to write this article after I saw President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on ZNBC TV saying that he’s been ‘petitioned by people’ to ensure that Zambians know what happened during privatisation of former government companies and other public assets. This farce of privatised Zambian companies and who dishonestly benefited from such sales is not new, but was recently rekindled by one Edith Nawakwi, a learned economist and seasoned politician of many years. Madam Nawakwi went on TV and pointed a finger at UPND president Hakainde Hichilema as the one who abused people’s trust and benefited from the sale of government assets. I’m not in any way trying to exonerate HH from the accusation levelled against him, but rather I’m wondering about the timing by the Head of State to want to waste government resources to start a witch-hunt, when our resources could be put to better use. I’m mindful that if the president wants the nation to know what happened at privatization, then a costly commission of inquiry will have to be set up.

I equally find it baffling and demeaning for Madam Nawakwi herself, who held a top government position at the time of privatisation, to show us how inconsistent politicians could be. When she’s on record of applauding privatisation as a success at the time, she now wants us to believe that the entire MMD cabinet was sleeping when a young accountant was selling government assets. How ridiculous!

There were a lot of people involved in the sale of government assets during privatisation, and I know of one former ZCCM top official who was arrested and spent some time in prison. And to single out one person as the black sheep just goes to how inconsistent politicians are.

Many Zambians forget so easily, but some of us don’t. Do you remember that President Lungu, early this year in parliament hinted on setting up a commission of inquiry in the gassing cases that rocked the country from 2019 and part of 2020? Why has he not gone ahead and tell us who was behind the gassing crimes? Do you know that we haven’t been told the truth about what happened to the Buffalo plane that crashed on the coast of Gabon and killed Zambian football players in 1993? Do you know that there were two Zambia Airforce Force planes that crashed during the reign of Michael Sata and we should have been told why? Don’t you remember that recently we had two Zambia Correctional Service vehicles that were involved in road traffic accidents in less than three months after each accident, while ferrying prisoners, and nothing has been done to find out why? Imagine if a private passenger transporter was involved in two road accidents in three months, would the government remain quiet? In all fairness and under normal circumstances, government should have set up commissions of inquiries to find out what happened to the above cases. But because politicians are consistently inconsistent, and they only talk and act when it suits them, we have all these cases that have gone unanswered.

For example, why not set up a commission of inquiry and tell us the owners of the 48 houses which no one wants to talk about now? Why not set up a commission of inquiry to arrest the free fall our kwacha? Again, what has happened to the mobile ambulances which government bought at huge cost?

So you see that instead of addressing the real issues affecting the Zambian people, government now wants to start a witch hunt drama and crucify some people who were just engaged as consultants to advice politicians on the values of government assets. This makes me ask, who are those imaginary people who have petitioned the President to probe the sale of these companies? And if so, why have they wait for this long? Mind you, it has been over 25 years since the first company was sold and no one saw anything wrong about – it until now.

If some people, engaged as consultants by government to privatize these companies, acted in impropriety and swindled Zambians of their assets, where were government security agencies? The Auditor General, FIC, ACC and generally the police, where were they?

The inconsistency of Zambia politicians, that all this article is all about.

